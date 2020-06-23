135 VENETIA Drive

Amenities

Don’t just live in east Long Beach, celebrate life in a beautiful two-story Naples home! This four bedroom, two bathroom classic salt box style house features hardwood floors, newer carpeting and fresh paint throughout. The living room/ dining room combo includes space for large holiday meals. The eat-in kitchen has lots of storage and counter area, and includes refrigerator and new dishwasher, oven and garbage disposal.. All four bedrooms, two upstairs and two downstairs, are large and have ample closet space. Washer and dryer are included in the one-car garage that offers additional storage. This is a warm, comfortable home that welcomes the whole family and includes garden service. The beach, the bay, the canals, the shops and eats of 2nd Street are just steps away. Even the parking is easy on this quiet street! All you have to do is move in!