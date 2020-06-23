All apartments in Long Beach
Long Beach, CA
135 VENETIA Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

135 VENETIA Drive

135 Venetia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

135 Venetia Drive, Long Beach, CA 90803
Naples

Amenities

Don’t just live in east Long Beach, celebrate life in a beautiful two-story Naples home! This four bedroom, two bathroom classic salt box style house features hardwood floors, newer carpeting and fresh paint throughout. The living room/ dining room combo includes space for large holiday meals. The eat-in kitchen has lots of storage and counter area, and includes refrigerator and new dishwasher, oven and garbage disposal.. All four bedrooms, two upstairs and two downstairs, are large and have ample closet space. Washer and dryer are included in the one-car garage that offers additional storage. This is a warm, comfortable home that welcomes the whole family and includes garden service. The beach, the bay, the canals, the shops and eats of 2nd Street are just steps away. Even the parking is easy on this quiet street! All you have to do is move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 VENETIA Drive have any available units?
135 VENETIA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 135 VENETIA Drive have?
Some of 135 VENETIA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 135 VENETIA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
135 VENETIA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 VENETIA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 135 VENETIA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 135 VENETIA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 135 VENETIA Drive offers parking.
Does 135 VENETIA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 135 VENETIA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 VENETIA Drive have a pool?
No, 135 VENETIA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 135 VENETIA Drive have accessible units?
No, 135 VENETIA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 135 VENETIA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 135 VENETIA Drive has units with dishwashers.
