All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 1339 Park Plaza Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
1339 Park Plaza Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 6:56 AM

1339 Park Plaza Drive

1339 Park Plaza Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1339 Park Plaza Drive, Long Beach, CA 90804
Bryant School

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
sauna
Great Hidden Gem in Long Beach! This 2 bedroom / 2 bath town home is located in a private gated community right next to the Recreation Park 18 Course Golf Course. This freestanding town home is rarity in Long Beach. This detached home includes an attached 2 car garage with washer and dryer hook ups. Enter in through your private patio and into the bright and open living area. The kitchen is upgraded with Granite Counter tops and newer white cabinets. The main floor also features a bedroom and full bath! Laminate flooring all throughout the first floor. Going upstairs, you'll find the carpeted loft which opens directly over the living area. The Oversized Master Bedroom features a large walk-in closet and vaulted ceilings. This complex boasts one of nicest association pools in the city, lagoon style, surrounded by lush tropical landscaping, outdoor fireplace, gazebo, spa, outdoor showers, bathrooms & sauna! Close to theaters, dining, Belmont Shore, parks, freeways, beaches and Cal State Long Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1339 Park Plaza Drive have any available units?
1339 Park Plaza Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1339 Park Plaza Drive have?
Some of 1339 Park Plaza Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1339 Park Plaza Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1339 Park Plaza Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1339 Park Plaza Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1339 Park Plaza Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1339 Park Plaza Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1339 Park Plaza Drive offers parking.
Does 1339 Park Plaza Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1339 Park Plaza Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1339 Park Plaza Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1339 Park Plaza Drive has a pool.
Does 1339 Park Plaza Drive have accessible units?
No, 1339 Park Plaza Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1339 Park Plaza Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1339 Park Plaza Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

442 Residences
442 W Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Pine at Sixth
555 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
473 East 55th Street
473 East 55th Street
Long Beach, CA 90805
AMLI Park Broadway
245 West Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802
401 W 6th Street
401 W 6th St
Long Beach, CA 90802
Sofi at 3rd
225 W 3rd St
Long Beach, CA 90802
125 Cherry Ave
125 Cherry Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
1750 1st St
1750 1st Street
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine