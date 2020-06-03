1339 Park Plaza Drive

Amenities

Great Hidden Gem in Long Beach! This 2 bedroom / 2 bath town home is located in a private gated community right next to the Recreation Park 18 Course Golf Course. This freestanding town home is rarity in Long Beach. This detached home includes an attached 2 car garage with washer and dryer hook ups. Enter in through your private patio and into the bright and open living area. The kitchen is upgraded with Granite Counter tops and newer white cabinets. The main floor also features a bedroom and full bath! Laminate flooring all throughout the first floor. Going upstairs, you'll find the carpeted loft which opens directly over the living area. The Oversized Master Bedroom features a large walk-in closet and vaulted ceilings. This complex boasts one of nicest association pools in the city, lagoon style, surrounded by lush tropical landscaping, outdoor fireplace, gazebo, spa, outdoor showers, bathrooms & sauna! Close to theaters, dining, Belmont Shore, parks, freeways, beaches and Cal State Long Beach.