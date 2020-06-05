1335 E. Appleton St. Unit 5

Amenities
Close to the Beach - This beautiful Alamitos Beach ground level apartment is a real gem. Located in the center courtyard area of a smaller 10 condo complex, this spacious 1 bedroom 1 bathroom unit boasts nearly 750 square feet of living space. There are hardwood floors and fresh paint throughout. The living room comes with crown moulding, recessed lighting, dual pane windows w/ wood plantation shutters and an adjacent dining area w/ ceiling fan. There is a fully remodeled kitchen including wood cabinetry, Quartz counters, brushed nickel hardware and appliances such as stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher and gas range w/ hood. The bedroom is large and comes with an over sized closet including private laundry. There is a window AC unit and privacy plantation shutters. The hallway boasts a ton of storage. The bathroom is also remodeled with tile flooring, Quartz counters, and a big tub/shower. An offsite parking space at 3rd and Esperanza is provided for parking between 8pm and 12 noon daily. A small and well behaved pet will be considered.
This property can be leased furnished or unfurnished.
Located at 1335 E. Appleton St., #5, Long Beach, CA 90802.
Call our ad line today for a private viewing appointment - 562-233-9999
(RLNE5700750)