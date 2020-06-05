All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 1335 E. Appleton St. Unit 5.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
1335 E. Appleton St. Unit 5
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:30 AM

1335 E. Appleton St. Unit 5

1335 East Appleton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
Bixby Park
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1335 East Appleton Street, Long Beach, CA 90802
Bixby Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
Close to the Beach - This beautiful Alamitos Beach ground level apartment is a real gem. Located in the center courtyard area of a smaller 10 condo complex, this spacious 1 bedroom 1 bathroom unit boasts nearly 750 square feet of living space. There are hardwood floors and fresh paint throughout. The living room comes with crown moulding, recessed lighting, dual pane windows w/ wood plantation shutters and an adjacent dining area w/ ceiling fan. There is a fully remodeled kitchen including wood cabinetry, Quartz counters, brushed nickel hardware and appliances such as stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher and gas range w/ hood. The bedroom is large and comes with an over sized closet including private laundry. There is a window AC unit and privacy plantation shutters. The hallway boasts a ton of storage. The bathroom is also remodeled with tile flooring, Quartz counters, and a big tub/shower. An offsite parking space at 3rd and Esperanza is provided for parking between 8pm and 12 noon daily. A small and well behaved pet will be considered.
This property can be leased furnished or unfurnished.
Located at 1335 E. Appleton St., #5, Long Beach, CA 90802.
Call our ad line today for a private viewing appointment - 562-233-9999

(RLNE5700750)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1335 E. Appleton St. Unit 5 have any available units?
1335 E. Appleton St. Unit 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1335 E. Appleton St. Unit 5 have?
Some of 1335 E. Appleton St. Unit 5's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1335 E. Appleton St. Unit 5 currently offering any rent specials?
1335 E. Appleton St. Unit 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1335 E. Appleton St. Unit 5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1335 E. Appleton St. Unit 5 is pet friendly.
Does 1335 E. Appleton St. Unit 5 offer parking?
Yes, 1335 E. Appleton St. Unit 5 offers parking.
Does 1335 E. Appleton St. Unit 5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1335 E. Appleton St. Unit 5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1335 E. Appleton St. Unit 5 have a pool?
No, 1335 E. Appleton St. Unit 5 does not have a pool.
Does 1335 E. Appleton St. Unit 5 have accessible units?
No, 1335 E. Appleton St. Unit 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 1335 E. Appleton St. Unit 5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1335 E. Appleton St. Unit 5 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Find a Sublet
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Channel Point
5926 Bixby Village Dr
Long Beach, CA 90803
442 Residences
442 W Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
1900 Ocean
1900 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Hathaway
3500 Hathaway Ave
Long Beach, CA 90815
Edison
100 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
473 East 55th Street
473 East 55th Street
Long Beach, CA 90805
535 W. 3rd St.
535 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
Avana on Pine
245 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine