1335 E. Appleton St. Unit 5

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking

Close to the Beach - This beautiful Alamitos Beach ground level apartment is a real gem. Located in the center courtyard area of a smaller 10 condo complex, this spacious 1 bedroom 1 bathroom unit boasts nearly 750 square feet of living space. There are hardwood floors and fresh paint throughout. The living room comes with crown moulding, recessed lighting, dual pane windows w/ wood plantation shutters and an adjacent dining area w/ ceiling fan. There is a fully remodeled kitchen including wood cabinetry, Quartz counters, brushed nickel hardware and appliances such as stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher and gas range w/ hood. The bedroom is large and comes with an over sized closet including private laundry. There is a window AC unit and privacy plantation shutters. The hallway boasts a ton of storage. The bathroom is also remodeled with tile flooring, Quartz counters, and a big tub/shower. An offsite parking space at 3rd and Esperanza is provided for parking between 8pm and 12 noon daily. A small and well behaved pet will be considered.

This property can be leased furnished or unfurnished.

Located at 1335 E. Appleton St., #5, Long Beach, CA 90802.

Call our ad line today for a private viewing appointment - 562-233-9999



(RLNE5700750)