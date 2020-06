Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Lots of new upgrades in this spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath upstairs unit. Spacious kitchen remodeled with new kitchen cabinets, stainless steel sink, granite counter tops and ceramic tile floor. Remodeled bathroom with new vanity, sink and ceramic tile floor. Spacious bedroom with walk-in closet and new engineered wood flooring in living room, bedroom and closet area. 1 car garage included. Located in the historical Linden Roosevelt district.