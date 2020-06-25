All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated May 7 2019 at 10:53 AM

1331 E. 7th St. #12

1331 East 7th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1331 East 7th Street, Long Beach, CA 90813
Central Long Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
some paid utils
carpet
1331 E. 7th St. #12 Available 07/15/19 Wonderful Top Floor Condo with Private Garage - Long Beach! - This lovely upper level, end unit features wall to wall carpeting throughout, fresh paint, stove, refrigerator and blinds! With an open floor plan and lots of large windows for ample natural lighting, the unit feels larger than the already spacious 860 square feet. The kitchen features natural wood cabinets and tiled counters, and is equipped with a stove, refrigerator and an attached dining area with ceiling fan. The exterior of the building is well-maintained and lushly landscaped and boasts a gated entry and an onsite laundry room. Just a few minutes from the beach and blocks from downtown with shopping, dining and entertainment! Located near Orange Ave. and 7th St.

For more information on this or any other available property, please feel free to contact Ernst & Haas Management at (562) 989-9835, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.

TO QUALIFY:
Credit score must be no less than 600
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord
*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

DRE License #01251870

(RLNE3217762)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1331 E. 7th St. #12 have any available units?
1331 E. 7th St. #12 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1331 E. 7th St. #12 have?
Some of 1331 E. 7th St. #12's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1331 E. 7th St. #12 currently offering any rent specials?
1331 E. 7th St. #12 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1331 E. 7th St. #12 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1331 E. 7th St. #12 is pet friendly.
Does 1331 E. 7th St. #12 offer parking?
Yes, 1331 E. 7th St. #12 offers parking.
Does 1331 E. 7th St. #12 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1331 E. 7th St. #12 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1331 E. 7th St. #12 have a pool?
No, 1331 E. 7th St. #12 does not have a pool.
Does 1331 E. 7th St. #12 have accessible units?
No, 1331 E. 7th St. #12 does not have accessible units.
Does 1331 E. 7th St. #12 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1331 E. 7th St. #12 does not have units with dishwashers.
