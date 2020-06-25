Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1331 E. 7th St. #12 Available 07/15/19 Wonderful Top Floor Condo with Private Garage - Long Beach! - This lovely upper level, end unit features wall to wall carpeting throughout, fresh paint, stove, refrigerator and blinds! With an open floor plan and lots of large windows for ample natural lighting, the unit feels larger than the already spacious 860 square feet. The kitchen features natural wood cabinets and tiled counters, and is equipped with a stove, refrigerator and an attached dining area with ceiling fan. The exterior of the building is well-maintained and lushly landscaped and boasts a gated entry and an onsite laundry room. Just a few minutes from the beach and blocks from downtown with shopping, dining and entertainment! Located near Orange Ave. and 7th St.



TO QUALIFY:

Credit score must be no less than 600

Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent

We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord

*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process



