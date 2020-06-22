All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1324 Gaviota Ave

1324 Gaviota Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1324 Gaviota Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90813
Central Long Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
ceiling fan
This three-bedroom and two-bathroom duplex unit is located in the Central Long Beach neighborhood in Long Beach, California. With an excellent walk score, this location is rated as very walkable so most errands can be accomplished on foot. Inside, the unit features rich hardwood flooring while the kitchen, dining area, and bathrooms have more durable tiled flooring. If cooking is a hobby of yours then you will definitely have a great time in this lovely kitchen surrounded by stylish white cabinets and drawers, smooth granite countertops and custom backsplash. The bedrooms are nice and cozy with enough room for storage. Thanks to carefully-placed lighting fixtures and tall windows that allow ample natural light to enter, the whole place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit even at night.

Walk score: 89

Nearby parks:
Douglas MacArthur Park, Rotary Centennial Park and California Recreation Center

Nearby Schools:
Alvarado Elementary School - 0.84 miles, 8/10
Lincoln Elementary School - 0.4 miles, 7/10
Polytechnic High School - 0.87 miles, 7/10
Butler Middle - 0.68 miles, 6/10

Bus lines:
45 ANAHEIM ST./TO PCH - 0.1 miles
46 ANAHEIM ST./ TO PCH - 0.1 miles
21 CHERRY - 0.2 miles
22 CHERRY - 0.2 miles

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1324 Gaviota Ave have any available units?
1324 Gaviota Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1324 Gaviota Ave have?
Some of 1324 Gaviota Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1324 Gaviota Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1324 Gaviota Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1324 Gaviota Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1324 Gaviota Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1324 Gaviota Ave offer parking?
No, 1324 Gaviota Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1324 Gaviota Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1324 Gaviota Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1324 Gaviota Ave have a pool?
No, 1324 Gaviota Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1324 Gaviota Ave have accessible units?
No, 1324 Gaviota Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1324 Gaviota Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1324 Gaviota Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
