1324 Gaviota Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

This three-bedroom and two-bathroom duplex unit is located in the Central Long Beach neighborhood in Long Beach, California. With an excellent walk score, this location is rated as very walkable so most errands can be accomplished on foot. Inside, the unit features rich hardwood flooring while the kitchen, dining area, and bathrooms have more durable tiled flooring. If cooking is a hobby of yours then you will definitely have a great time in this lovely kitchen surrounded by stylish white cabinets and drawers, smooth granite countertops and custom backsplash. The bedrooms are nice and cozy with enough room for storage. Thanks to carefully-placed lighting fixtures and tall windows that allow ample natural light to enter, the whole place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit even at night.



Walk score: 89



Nearby parks:

Douglas MacArthur Park, Rotary Centennial Park and California Recreation Center



Nearby Schools:

Alvarado Elementary School - 0.84 miles, 8/10

Lincoln Elementary School - 0.4 miles, 7/10

Polytechnic High School - 0.87 miles, 7/10

Butler Middle - 0.68 miles, 6/10



Bus lines:

45 ANAHEIM ST./TO PCH - 0.1 miles

46 ANAHEIM ST./ TO PCH - 0.1 miles

21 CHERRY - 0.2 miles

22 CHERRY - 0.2 miles



