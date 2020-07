Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Two Story 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment in Long Beach on 4th Street. This updated unit has new floors, new paint, new kitchen counters, and stainless steel appliances, and new shower tile. The two generous bedrooms each have large closets. Private patio off the living room. Mile from the beach, and close to Downtown Long Beach. Street Parking only. Pets under 25lbs.