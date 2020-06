Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors oven range Property Amenities

This home will be available to view Wednesday, August 7, 2019 between 2:00PM-4:00PM. Single-story, 3-bedrooms, 2 baths on quiet street. Hardwood floors, recessed lighting, ceiling fans and an extra spacious master suite will make this the perfect place for you. Enjoy lower electricity bills because of the energy saving solar panels. Please TEXT Joan at 714-658-2752 for more info and/or to schedule a showing.