Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 1228 N Loma Vista Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
1228 N Loma Vista Drive
Last updated August 23 2019 at 3:15 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1228 N Loma Vista Drive
1228 N Loma Vista Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
1228 N Loma Vista Dr, Long Beach, CA 90813
Willmore City
Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
For Lease we have a 2 bedroom 2 bathroom downstairs apartment available. Its in move in condition, and includes stove and refrigerator and has access to a patio. Section 8 ok
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1228 N Loma Vista Drive have any available units?
1228 N Loma Vista Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Long Beach, CA
.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Long Beach Rent Report
.
Is 1228 N Loma Vista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1228 N Loma Vista Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1228 N Loma Vista Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1228 N Loma Vista Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Long Beach
.
Does 1228 N Loma Vista Drive offer parking?
No, 1228 N Loma Vista Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1228 N Loma Vista Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1228 N Loma Vista Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1228 N Loma Vista Drive have a pool?
No, 1228 N Loma Vista Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1228 N Loma Vista Drive have accessible units?
No, 1228 N Loma Vista Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1228 N Loma Vista Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1228 N Loma Vista Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1228 N Loma Vista Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1228 N Loma Vista Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
1900 Ocean
1900 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Edison
100 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Current
707 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
AMLI Park Broadway
245 West Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802
Sofi at 3rd
225 W 3rd St
Long Beach, CA 90802
535 W. 3rd St.
535 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Crest
207 East Seaside Way
Long Beach, CA 90802
IMT Gallery 421
421 W Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802
Similar Pages
Long Beach 1 Bedrooms
Long Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with Parking
Long Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Corona, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Ontario, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Long Beach
Bixby Park
Central Long Beach
Belmont Heights
Traffic Circle
Dairy
Apartments Near Colleges
Long Beach City College
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine