120 ALAMITOS AVE. #18

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking

1BR UPPER CONDO NEAR THE OCEAN AND DOWNTOWN DISTRICT -

UPPER 1 BR CONDO UNIT IN GATED BLDG. WITH 1 OFF STREET PARKING SPACE. 625 SQ. FT. , NEW CARPETING, BLINDS, STOVE, REFRIGERATOR, SMALL DINING ROOM OFF KITCHEN AND LIVING ROOM, CEILING FAN, COMMON AREA LAUNDRY IN COMPLEX, ELEVATOR. CLOSE TO THE OCEAN AND DOWNTOWN COMMERCIAL DISTRICT AND RESTAURANTS.CURRENTLY VACANT AND IN PREP. CALL FOR APPT. TO VIEW: SHARON : 562-439-2148. ALL ELECTRIC,NON SMOKING UNIT , NO PETS 10 MONTH LEASE TERM. .MOVE IN SPECIAL: 1/2 OFF 1ST MONTH RENT IF IN BY 5/31/2020 .



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2924375)