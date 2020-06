Amenities

Beautiful, completely renovated unit:

~1 Bedroom/1 Bathroom

~Full Kitchen + Granite Counter Tops

~Storage Room with Laundry Connections

~Beautiful Laminate Wood Floors

~Lots of Storage Space and Natural Light



Great location near restaurants and shopping centers. Less than 5 city blocks away from the beach. Near Long Beach City College Pacific Coast Campus.



Sorry,

No Pets

No Section 8

No Evictions



12 Month Lease



For showing call our office at 818-981-1885.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4161905)