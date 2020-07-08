All apartments in Long Beach
Long Beach, CA
112 Bennett Avenue
Last updated May 22 2020 at 5:07 AM

112 Bennett Avenue

112 Bennett Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

112 Bennett Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90803
Belmont Shore

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fire pit
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
bbq/grill
Belmont Shore apartment with a huge yard/lawn area to share with the neighbors! Quiet, interior location. Enter to gleaming hardwood floors that flow throughout the living room and bedroom. Faux fireplace for fun decorating and holidays. Remodeled, granite kitchen, lots of cabinet space and counter space. Gas stove & refrigerator included. The back door allows for a great cross breeze from the ocean. Full bathroom with tub & shower. The common yard is huge and begging for a BBQ, table & chairs, and a fire pit! You can't beat this location. Easy access to transpiration, 2nd Street shopping and restaurants, and an easy walk or bike ride to the ocean. Hurry, this one won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 Bennett Avenue have any available units?
112 Bennett Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 112 Bennett Avenue have?
Some of 112 Bennett Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 Bennett Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
112 Bennett Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Bennett Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 112 Bennett Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 112 Bennett Avenue offer parking?
No, 112 Bennett Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 112 Bennett Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 Bennett Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Bennett Avenue have a pool?
No, 112 Bennett Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 112 Bennett Avenue have accessible units?
No, 112 Bennett Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 112 Bennett Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 112 Bennett Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

