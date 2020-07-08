112 Bennett Avenue

Amenities

Belmont Shore apartment with a huge yard/lawn area to share with the neighbors! Quiet, interior location. Enter to gleaming hardwood floors that flow throughout the living room and bedroom. Faux fireplace for fun decorating and holidays. Remodeled, granite kitchen, lots of cabinet space and counter space. Gas stove & refrigerator included. The back door allows for a great cross breeze from the ocean. Full bathroom with tub & shower. The common yard is huge and begging for a BBQ, table & chairs, and a fire pit! You can't beat this location. Easy access to transpiration, 2nd Street shopping and restaurants, and an easy walk or bike ride to the ocean. Hurry, this one won't last!