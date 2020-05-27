All apartments in Long Beach
1110 Ohio Avenue # 2

1110 Ohio Avenue
Location

1110 Ohio Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90804
Eastside

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
garage
2 Bedroom, 2 Bath upgraded Condo Eastside - This exquisite condo has spared no expense, it has Beautiful new vinyl plank flooring, granite counters, updated appliances, all supplied, large master bedroom with 2 closets, recessed lighting, ceiling fans and a fireplace! The home has washer/dryer hookups and is equipped to hold a side by side washer/dryer. The property has an elevator, and has a newly landscaped front and interior walkways, and the unit has 1 assigned parking space in the covered garage. For your private showing please text to 562-481-4819. CaDRE# 01961007

(RLNE2654168)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1110 Ohio Avenue # 2 have any available units?
1110 Ohio Avenue # 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1110 Ohio Avenue # 2 have?
Some of 1110 Ohio Avenue # 2's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1110 Ohio Avenue # 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1110 Ohio Avenue # 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1110 Ohio Avenue # 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1110 Ohio Avenue # 2 is pet friendly.
Does 1110 Ohio Avenue # 2 offer parking?
Yes, 1110 Ohio Avenue # 2 offers parking.
Does 1110 Ohio Avenue # 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1110 Ohio Avenue # 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1110 Ohio Avenue # 2 have a pool?
No, 1110 Ohio Avenue # 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1110 Ohio Avenue # 2 have accessible units?
No, 1110 Ohio Avenue # 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1110 Ohio Avenue # 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1110 Ohio Avenue # 2 does not have units with dishwashers.

