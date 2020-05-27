1110 Ohio Avenue # 2

Amenities

2 Bedroom, 2 Bath upgraded Condo Eastside - This exquisite condo has spared no expense, it has Beautiful new vinyl plank flooring, granite counters, updated appliances, all supplied, large master bedroom with 2 closets, recessed lighting, ceiling fans and a fireplace! The home has washer/dryer hookups and is equipped to hold a side by side washer/dryer. The property has an elevator, and has a newly landscaped front and interior walkways, and the unit has 1 assigned parking space in the covered garage. For your private showing please text to 562-481-4819. CaDRE# 01961007



(RLNE2654168)