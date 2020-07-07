1104 Cherry Avenue - 04-A

Amenities

Newly remodeled 550 sq ft 1 bed/1 bath unit available in a quiet building featuring a shared onsite laundry facility and one parking spot for the unit. Located towards the back of the building away from the main street and on the first floor. As you walk in you are greeted by newly updated flooring and a seamless flow from the living room to the kitchen. Bedroom is decently sized with direct access to full bathroom and a walk-in closet for plenty of storage. Just a short walk to many shops, restaurants, Northgate market and Bank of America. Pets are welcome.