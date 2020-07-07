All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 1104 Cherry Avenue - 04-A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
1104 Cherry Avenue - 04-A
Last updated May 12 2020 at 4:09 AM

1104 Cherry Avenue - 04-A

1104 Cherry Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
Central Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1104 Cherry Ave, Long Beach, CA 90813
Central Long Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Newly remodeled 550 sq ft 1 bed/1 bath unit available in a quiet building featuring a shared onsite laundry facility and one parking spot for the unit. Located towards the back of the building away from the main street and on the first floor. As you walk in you are greeted by newly updated flooring and a seamless flow from the living room to the kitchen. Bedroom is decently sized with direct access to full bathroom and a walk-in closet for plenty of storage. Just a short walk to many shops, restaurants, Northgate market and Bank of America. Pets are welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1104 Cherry Avenue - 04-A have any available units?
1104 Cherry Avenue - 04-A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1104 Cherry Avenue - 04-A have?
Some of 1104 Cherry Avenue - 04-A's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1104 Cherry Avenue - 04-A currently offering any rent specials?
1104 Cherry Avenue - 04-A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1104 Cherry Avenue - 04-A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1104 Cherry Avenue - 04-A is pet friendly.
Does 1104 Cherry Avenue - 04-A offer parking?
Yes, 1104 Cherry Avenue - 04-A offers parking.
Does 1104 Cherry Avenue - 04-A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1104 Cherry Avenue - 04-A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1104 Cherry Avenue - 04-A have a pool?
No, 1104 Cherry Avenue - 04-A does not have a pool.
Does 1104 Cherry Avenue - 04-A have accessible units?
No, 1104 Cherry Avenue - 04-A does not have accessible units.
Does 1104 Cherry Avenue - 04-A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1104 Cherry Avenue - 04-A does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pacific
230 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Linden
434 East 4th Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
1900 Ocean
1900 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Camden Harbor View
40 Cedar Walk
Long Beach, CA 90802
Urban Village
1081 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90813
473 East 55th Street
473 East 55th Street
Long Beach, CA 90805
Sofi at 3rd
225 W 3rd St
Long Beach, CA 90802
2065 Locust Ave
2065 Locust Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine