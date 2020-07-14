All apartments in Long Beach
1100 East Ocean Blvd Long Beach Unit 13
Last updated July 3 2020 at 10:23 AM

1100 East Ocean Blvd Long Beach Unit 13

1100 East Ocean Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1100 East Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach, CA 90802
Bixby Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy 50% off on the first full month's rent if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Captivating and refreshing, unfurnished, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom condo home property rental situated in the vibrant and very walkable Bixby Park neighborhood in L.A. This unit offers a breathtaking view of the nearby beautiful ocean!

FEATURES:
- Comfortable and airy interior with carpeted flooring and big windows
- Kitchen with nice granite countertops, fine dark-toned cabinets with ample storage, refrigerator, oven/range with hood, dishwasher, garbage disposal, trash compactor, and microwave
- Bathroom with enclosed shower
- Air conditioning, ceiling fans, and electric heating for climate control
- Pet-friendly home with $500 pet deposit/pet
- In-unit washer and dryer

The renter is responsible for electricity, gas, water, and sewage. The HOA fees and trash will be covered by the landlord. Smoking is not allowed in the property.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours and Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Walk Score: 82

Bus lines:
21 CHERRY - 0.0 mile
23 CHERRY - 0.0 mile
22 CHERRY - 0.0 mile
121 OCEAN BLVD - CSULB - OUTER CIRCLE - 0.0 mile

Rail lines:
Metro A Line (Blue) - 0.6 mile

(RLNE5813079)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1100 East Ocean Blvd Long Beach Unit 13 have any available units?
1100 East Ocean Blvd Long Beach Unit 13 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1100 East Ocean Blvd Long Beach Unit 13 have?
Some of 1100 East Ocean Blvd Long Beach Unit 13's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1100 East Ocean Blvd Long Beach Unit 13 currently offering any rent specials?
1100 East Ocean Blvd Long Beach Unit 13 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1100 East Ocean Blvd Long Beach Unit 13 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1100 East Ocean Blvd Long Beach Unit 13 is pet friendly.
Does 1100 East Ocean Blvd Long Beach Unit 13 offer parking?
No, 1100 East Ocean Blvd Long Beach Unit 13 does not offer parking.
Does 1100 East Ocean Blvd Long Beach Unit 13 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1100 East Ocean Blvd Long Beach Unit 13 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1100 East Ocean Blvd Long Beach Unit 13 have a pool?
No, 1100 East Ocean Blvd Long Beach Unit 13 does not have a pool.
Does 1100 East Ocean Blvd Long Beach Unit 13 have accessible units?
No, 1100 East Ocean Blvd Long Beach Unit 13 does not have accessible units.
Does 1100 East Ocean Blvd Long Beach Unit 13 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1100 East Ocean Blvd Long Beach Unit 13 has units with dishwashers.
