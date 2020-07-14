1100 East Ocean Blvd Long Beach Unit 13

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy 50% off on the first full month's rent if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!



(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Captivating and refreshing, unfurnished, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom condo home property rental situated in the vibrant and very walkable Bixby Park neighborhood in L.A. This unit offers a breathtaking view of the nearby beautiful ocean!



FEATURES:

- Comfortable and airy interior with carpeted flooring and big windows

- Kitchen with nice granite countertops, fine dark-toned cabinets with ample storage, refrigerator, oven/range with hood, dishwasher, garbage disposal, trash compactor, and microwave

- Bathroom with enclosed shower

- Air conditioning, ceiling fans, and electric heating for climate control

- Pet-friendly home with $500 pet deposit/pet

- In-unit washer and dryer



The renter is responsible for electricity, gas, water, and sewage. The HOA fees and trash will be covered by the landlord. Smoking is not allowed in the property.



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours and Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Walk Score: 82



Bus lines:

21 CHERRY - 0.0 mile

23 CHERRY - 0.0 mile

22 CHERRY - 0.0 mile

121 OCEAN BLVD - CSULB - OUTER CIRCLE - 0.0 mile



Rail lines:

Metro A Line (Blue) - 0.6 mile



