Last updated May 31 2020 at 3:14 PM

109 GENEVA

109 Geneva Walk · No Longer Available
Location

109 Geneva Walk, Long Beach, CA 90803
Naples

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 GENEVA have any available units?
109 GENEVA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
Is 109 GENEVA currently offering any rent specials?
109 GENEVA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 GENEVA pet-friendly?
No, 109 GENEVA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 109 GENEVA offer parking?
Yes, 109 GENEVA offers parking.
Does 109 GENEVA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 GENEVA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 GENEVA have a pool?
No, 109 GENEVA does not have a pool.
Does 109 GENEVA have accessible units?
No, 109 GENEVA does not have accessible units.
Does 109 GENEVA have units with dishwashers?
No, 109 GENEVA does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 109 GENEVA have units with air conditioning?
No, 109 GENEVA does not have units with air conditioning.

