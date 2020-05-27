All apartments in Long Beach
109 Bonito Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

109 Bonito Avenue

109 Bonito Avenue · (562) 495-1050
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

109 Bonito Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90802
Bixby Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1695 · Avail. now

$1,695

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
extra storage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Spacious 1BR, walk to beach, 2nd floor walk-up, completely renovated throughout.

Eat-in kitchen features sleek. black quartz counters seated on white cabinetry and full-size stainless steel refrigerator, range and microwave.

This unit boasts extra storage space, having a walk-in closet in the living room and in the bedroom and built-in cabinet storage in the hallway. Windows are vinyl replacements, and flooring is soft-gray plank throughout. Other upgrades include all new fixtures and blinds.

Water and hot water paid by owner; tenant pays gas, trash and electric. Onsite coin laundry.

$1695/month, deposit negotiable with excellent credit.

Please call show contact info for appointment.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/long-beach-ca?lid=13132985

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5806781)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 Bonito Avenue have any available units?
109 Bonito Avenue has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 109 Bonito Avenue have?
Some of 109 Bonito Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 Bonito Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
109 Bonito Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 Bonito Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 109 Bonito Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 109 Bonito Avenue offer parking?
No, 109 Bonito Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 109 Bonito Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 Bonito Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 Bonito Avenue have a pool?
No, 109 Bonito Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 109 Bonito Avenue have accessible units?
No, 109 Bonito Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 109 Bonito Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 109 Bonito Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
