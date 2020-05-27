109 Bonito Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Spacious 1BR, walk to beach, 2nd floor walk-up, completely renovated throughout.



Eat-in kitchen features sleek. black quartz counters seated on white cabinetry and full-size stainless steel refrigerator, range and microwave.



This unit boasts extra storage space, having a walk-in closet in the living room and in the bedroom and built-in cabinet storage in the hallway. Windows are vinyl replacements, and flooring is soft-gray plank throughout. Other upgrades include all new fixtures and blinds.



Water and hot water paid by owner; tenant pays gas, trash and electric. Onsite coin laundry.



$1695/month, deposit negotiable with excellent credit.



Please call show contact info for appointment.



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/long-beach-ca?lid=13132985



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5806781)