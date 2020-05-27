109 Bonito Avenue

Amenities
Spacious 1BR, walk to beach, 2nd floor walk-up, completely renovated throughout.
Eat-in kitchen features sleek. black quartz counters seated on white cabinetry and full-size stainless steel refrigerator, range and microwave.
This unit boasts extra storage space, having a walk-in closet in the living room and in the bedroom and built-in cabinet storage in the hallway. Windows are vinyl replacements, and flooring is soft-gray plank throughout. Other upgrades include all new fixtures and blinds.
Water and hot water paid by owner; tenant pays gas, trash and electric. Onsite coin laundry.
$1695/month, deposit negotiable with excellent credit.
Please call show contact info for appointment.
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/long-beach-ca?lid=13132985
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5806781)