Last updated January 10 2020 at 11:45 PM

1053 Alamitos Avenue

1053 Alamitos Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1053 Alamitos Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90813
Saint Mary

Amenities

range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Available now! One bedroom one bath apartment. Dual pane windows, range/oven included. Fresh two tone paint. Landlord pays water and trash.
This apartment accepts Long Beach Section 8 vouchers.

RENTAL CRITERIA: 600+ credit scores, household income of 2.5x the rent, no smoking, no past evictions.

TO VIEW CONDO: Call Daniel and press 1 @ 562-203-0601 or request information for follow up.

TO APPLY: Go to casadorealestate.com and/or click application. Casado Real Estate Inc. is a full service property management and leasing company.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1053 Alamitos Avenue have any available units?
1053 Alamitos Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
Is 1053 Alamitos Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1053 Alamitos Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1053 Alamitos Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1053 Alamitos Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1053 Alamitos Avenue offer parking?
No, 1053 Alamitos Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1053 Alamitos Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1053 Alamitos Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1053 Alamitos Avenue have a pool?
No, 1053 Alamitos Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1053 Alamitos Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1053 Alamitos Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1053 Alamitos Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1053 Alamitos Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1053 Alamitos Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1053 Alamitos Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

