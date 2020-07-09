1053 Alamitos Avenue

Amenities

range oven

Unit Amenities oven range Property Amenities accepts section 8

Available now! One bedroom one bath apartment. Dual pane windows, range/oven included. Fresh two tone paint. Landlord pays water and trash.

This apartment accepts Long Beach Section 8 vouchers.



RENTAL CRITERIA: 600+ credit scores, household income of 2.5x the rent, no smoking, no past evictions.



TO VIEW CONDO: Call Daniel and press 1 @ 562-203-0601 or request information for follow up.



TO APPLY: Go to casadorealestate.com and/or click application. Casado Real Estate Inc. is a full service property management and leasing company.