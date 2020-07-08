1043 Dawson Avenue

Amenities
1043 Dawson is a beautiful three bedroom one bath unit with tons of character. One bedroom has an extra area of the room that could be used as an office. The home has laminate flooring a large eat in kitchen with granite counter tops and stove, built-in mock fireplace with shelving and a desk, tons of storage space and lots of natural light with its brand new dual pane windows and 2 inch wood faux blinds. This upper unit comes with three tandem parking spaces, it is a must see! CaDRE# 01961007
Call for your appointment today, 562-433-4700.
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,295, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.