1043 Dawson Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1043 Dawson Avenue

1043 Dawson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1043 Dawson Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90804
Central Long Beach

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1043 Dawson is a beautiful three bedroom one bath unit with tons of character. One bedroom has an extra area of the room that could be used as an office. The home has laminate flooring a large eat in kitchen with granite counter tops and stove, built-in mock fireplace with shelving and a desk, tons of storage space and lots of natural light with its brand new dual pane windows and 2 inch wood faux blinds. This upper unit comes with three tandem parking spaces, it is a must see! CaDRE# 01961007
Call for your appointment today, 562-433-4700.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,295, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1043 Dawson Avenue have any available units?
1043 Dawson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1043 Dawson Avenue have?
Some of 1043 Dawson Avenue's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1043 Dawson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1043 Dawson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1043 Dawson Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1043 Dawson Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1043 Dawson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1043 Dawson Avenue offers parking.
Does 1043 Dawson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1043 Dawson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1043 Dawson Avenue have a pool?
No, 1043 Dawson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1043 Dawson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1043 Dawson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1043 Dawson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1043 Dawson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

