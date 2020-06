Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Extra large 2 story 3 bed 2 bath on a fabulous street! This remodeled 3 bed 2 bath unit has a very private entrance, laundry inside unit and 2 parking spaces in a shared 4 car garage! Unit has granite counter-tops and a beautiful bathroom. Unit also has massive bedrooms and generous closet space! Not one to be missed! For a showing, call 714-791-0067