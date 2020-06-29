1021 East Ridgewood Street

Amenities

If you're looking for a beautiful home that is located on a quiet tree-lined street in Bixby Knolls, look no further! This home has hardwood floors throughout, crowned molding, fresh paint and recessed lighting! The living room offers an open floor plan with brick fire place and is connected to the dining room and kitchen! The kitchen is to die for with its open concept that has tons of storage space, quartz counter tops, AND built-in stainless steel appliances! Washer/Dryer hookups off of kitchen. 3 bedrooms are great sizes that share 2 spacious bathrooms as well! This home also offers a huge detached bonus room located in the backyard that you can use as a family room, game room, or office! Detached 2 car garage. This home has all the space, storage, and upgrades that everyone desires. Located near fine dining, 405 freeway, and schools.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,795, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,795, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

