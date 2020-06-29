All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 1021 East Ridgewood Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
1021 East Ridgewood Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1021 East Ridgewood Street

1021 Ridgewood Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1021 Ridgewood Street, Long Beach, CA 90807
Bixby Knolls

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
If you're looking for a beautiful home that is located on a quiet tree-lined street in Bixby Knolls, look no further! This home has hardwood floors throughout, crowned molding, fresh paint and recessed lighting! The living room offers an open floor plan with brick fire place and is connected to the dining room and kitchen! The kitchen is to die for with its open concept that has tons of storage space, quartz counter tops, AND built-in stainless steel appliances! Washer/Dryer hookups off of kitchen. 3 bedrooms are great sizes that share 2 spacious bathrooms as well! This home also offers a huge detached bonus room located in the backyard that you can use as a family room, game room, or office! Detached 2 car garage. This home has all the space, storage, and upgrades that everyone desires. Located near fine dining, 405 freeway, and schools.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,795, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,795, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1021 East Ridgewood Street have any available units?
1021 East Ridgewood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1021 East Ridgewood Street have?
Some of 1021 East Ridgewood Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1021 East Ridgewood Street currently offering any rent specials?
1021 East Ridgewood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1021 East Ridgewood Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1021 East Ridgewood Street is pet friendly.
Does 1021 East Ridgewood Street offer parking?
Yes, 1021 East Ridgewood Street offers parking.
Does 1021 East Ridgewood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1021 East Ridgewood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1021 East Ridgewood Street have a pool?
No, 1021 East Ridgewood Street does not have a pool.
Does 1021 East Ridgewood Street have accessible units?
No, 1021 East Ridgewood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1021 East Ridgewood Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1021 East Ridgewood Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

442 Residences
442 W Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
305 Coronado
305 Coronado Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90814
The Current
707 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Oceanaire
150 West Ocean Boulevard
Long Beach, CA 90802
401 W 6th Street
401 W 6th St
Long Beach, CA 90802
2283 Lewis Ave
2283 Lewis Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806
The Crest
207 East Seaside Way
Long Beach, CA 90802
IMT Gallery 421
421 W Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine