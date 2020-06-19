100 W 5th Street

Amenities

New York style urban chic loft in the heart of the downtown Long Beach entertainment district. Walking distance to shopping , theaters, night life & restaurants! Newly remodeled bathroom includes a jacuzzi bath, modern finishes and washer/dryer. Living area boasts vaulted ceilings with exposed beams, brick walls, incredible natural light from its wall of windows. Designer linen floor to ceiling curtains for you night owls that need to sleep in. Gorgeous common rooftop deck to take in the sunset while sipping a glass of wine or grilling that special dinner. Parking for 1 included a gated, secure parking garage. Steps to the Metro blue line for you “Green commuters.” Available immediately.