Last updated May 22 2020 at 4:17 PM

100 W 5th Street

100 West 5th Street · No Longer Available
Location

100 West 5th Street, Long Beach, CA 90802
Downtown Long Beach

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
New York style urban chic loft in the heart of the downtown Long Beach entertainment district. Walking distance to shopping , theaters, night life & restaurants! Newly remodeled bathroom includes a jacuzzi bath, modern finishes and washer/dryer. Living area boasts vaulted ceilings with exposed beams, brick walls, incredible natural light from its wall of windows. Designer linen floor to ceiling curtains for you night owls that need to sleep in. Gorgeous common rooftop deck to take in the sunset while sipping a glass of wine or grilling that special dinner. Parking for 1 included a gated, secure parking garage. Steps to the Metro blue line for you “Green commuters.” Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 W 5th Street have any available units?
100 W 5th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 W 5th Street have?
Some of 100 W 5th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 W 5th Street currently offering any rent specials?
100 W 5th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 W 5th Street pet-friendly?
No, 100 W 5th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 100 W 5th Street offer parking?
Yes, 100 W 5th Street offers parking.
Does 100 W 5th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 100 W 5th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 W 5th Street have a pool?
No, 100 W 5th Street does not have a pool.
Does 100 W 5th Street have accessible units?
No, 100 W 5th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 100 W 5th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 W 5th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
