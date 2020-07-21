Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Lawndale
Find more places like 15420 Freeman Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lawndale, CA
/
15420 Freeman Dr.
Last updated September 30 2019 at 12:14 PM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
15420 Freeman Dr.
15420 Freeman Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lawndale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
15420 Freeman Avenue, Lawndale, CA 90260
Lawndale
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
game room
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Mil Potrero - Property Id: 32084
Large Beautiful Home with 4 bedrooms, game room, large kitchen, water softer, attach garage and much more
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/32084p
Property Id 32084
(RLNE5140641)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15420 Freeman Dr. have any available units?
15420 Freeman Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lawndale, CA
.
What amenities does 15420 Freeman Dr. have?
Some of 15420 Freeman Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 15420 Freeman Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
15420 Freeman Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15420 Freeman Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 15420 Freeman Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 15420 Freeman Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 15420 Freeman Dr. offers parking.
Does 15420 Freeman Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15420 Freeman Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15420 Freeman Dr. have a pool?
No, 15420 Freeman Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 15420 Freeman Dr. have accessible units?
No, 15420 Freeman Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 15420 Freeman Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15420 Freeman Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 15420 Freeman Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 15420 Freeman Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Casa Galleria
4546 West 173rd Street
Lawndale, CA 90260
Similar Pages
Lawndale 1 Bedroom Apartments
Lawndale 2 Bedroom Apartments
Lawndale Apartments with Parking
Lawndale Dog Friendly Apartments
Lawndale Pet Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Orange, CA
Torrance, CA
Burbank, CA
Thousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CA
Chino Hills, CA
Yorba Linda, CA
Lomita, CA
Monterey Park, CA
Gardena, CA
Paramount, CA
Hacienda Heights, CA
South Pasadena, CA
Rowland Heights, CA
Azusa, CA
Calabasas, CA
Agoura Hills, CA
San Gabriel, CA
Hermosa Beach, CA
Manhattan Beach, CA
Stevenson Ranch, CA
Artesia, CA
Oak Park, CA
Seal Beach, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles