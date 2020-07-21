All apartments in Lawndale
Last updated September 30 2019 at 12:14 PM

15420 Freeman Dr.

15420 Freeman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

15420 Freeman Avenue, Lawndale, CA 90260
Lawndale

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
game room
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Mil Potrero - Property Id: 32084

Large Beautiful Home with 4 bedrooms, game room, large kitchen, water softer, attach garage and much more
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/32084p
Property Id 32084

(RLNE5140641)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15420 Freeman Dr. have any available units?
15420 Freeman Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawndale, CA.
What amenities does 15420 Freeman Dr. have?
Some of 15420 Freeman Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15420 Freeman Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
15420 Freeman Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15420 Freeman Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 15420 Freeman Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 15420 Freeman Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 15420 Freeman Dr. offers parking.
Does 15420 Freeman Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15420 Freeman Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15420 Freeman Dr. have a pool?
No, 15420 Freeman Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 15420 Freeman Dr. have accessible units?
No, 15420 Freeman Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 15420 Freeman Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15420 Freeman Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 15420 Freeman Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 15420 Freeman Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
