113 Apartments for rent in Lawndale, CA with hardwood floors
1 of 23
1 of 10
1 of 9
1 of 4
1 of 25
1 of 9
1 of 12
1 of 7
1 of 29
1 of 52
1 of 15
1 of 31
1 of 2
1 of 27
1 of 24
1 of 20
1 of 61
1 of 41
1 of 24
1 of 17
1 of 24
1 of 33
1 of 11
1 of 10
Fact: Guitar Center is one of the largest employers in Lawndale. Fact: You'll never need to own an amp with how easy it is to try the ones out in the store.
Lawndale, California, is a small city with only a little over 32,000 residents. This area is warm all year and the rainy season is limited to mid-December through mid-January. This makes for a city where outdoor activities are favored and are rarely cancelled due to weather-related issues. A blooming economy and friendly people make this city a wonderful place. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lawndale renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.