Lawndale, CA
Galleria Townhomes
Last updated March 27 2020 at 5:27 PM

Galleria Townhomes

4422 W 172nd St · (804) 403-8553
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4422 W 172nd St, Lawndale, CA 90260
Lawndale

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Galleria Townhomes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
Galleria Townhomes and Casa Galleria have easy access to to the 405, 91 and 110 Freeways. Come home to your two-story unit complete with Washer/Dryer. Bring your furry companions with you! We are a pet-friendly and enthusiastic building.

Located in sunny Lawndale, California, you'll find yourself getting the best of both worlds from city living and the comforts of a gated community. No matter the occasion, a night out or a night in, you'll be excited to come home to your apartment with features like central AC and recently renovated units. Come see the difference today at Galleria Townhomes!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 9 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $48
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: 75 lbs max. No aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Comes with 1 assigned space. extra space rentals available.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Galleria Townhomes have any available units?
Galleria Townhomes doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawndale, CA.
What amenities does Galleria Townhomes have?
Some of Galleria Townhomes's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Galleria Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Galleria Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Galleria Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Galleria Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Galleria Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Galleria Townhomes offers parking.
Does Galleria Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Galleria Townhomes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Galleria Townhomes have a pool?
No, Galleria Townhomes does not have a pool.
Does Galleria Townhomes have accessible units?
No, Galleria Townhomes does not have accessible units.
Does Galleria Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Galleria Townhomes has units with dishwashers.
Does Galleria Townhomes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Galleria Townhomes has units with air conditioning.
