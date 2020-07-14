Galleria Townhomes

Lease Length: 6 months, 9 months, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $48
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: 75 lbs max. No aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Comes with 1 assigned space. extra space rentals available.