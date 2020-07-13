Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry w/d hookup carpet oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly

Galleria Townhomes and Casa Galleria have easy access to to the 405, 91 and 110 Freeways. Come home to your two-story unit complete with Washer/Dryer. Bring your furry companions with you! We are a pet-friendly and enthusiastic building.



Located in sunny Lawndale, California, you'll find yourself getting the best of both worlds from city living and the comforts of a gated community. No matter the occasion, a night out or a night in, you'll be excited to come home to your apartment with features like central AC and recently renovated units. Come see the difference today at Galleria Towhomes!