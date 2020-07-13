Casa Galleria.

Lease Length: 1,6,12,18 monthPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: Admin $100-$250
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $250
fee: $100
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions: Breeds and weight limit of 60 lbs ( Rottweiler, mastiff, Pit Bull, Etc.) Interview Required.
Parking Details: Garage space $25 extra note; parking space is provided.
Storage Details: At renters expense