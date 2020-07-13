All apartments in Lawndale
Casa Galleria

4546 West 173rd Street · (310) 789-2039
Location

4546 West 173rd Street, Lawndale, CA 90260
Lawndale

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4546-C · Avail. now

$1,810

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 483 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Casa Galleria.

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
carpet
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
Galleria Townhomes and Casa Galleria have easy access to to the 405, 91 and 110 Freeways. Come home to your two-story unit complete with Washer/Dryer. Bring your furry companions with you! We are a pet-friendly and enthusiastic building. \n\nLocated in sunny Lawndale, California, you'll find yourself getting the best of both worlds from city living and the comforts of a gated community. No matter the occasion, a night out or a night in, you'll be excited to come home to your apartment with features like central AC and recently renovated units. Come see the difference today at Galleria Towhomes!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1,6,12,18 month
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: Admin $100-$250
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $250
fee: $100
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions: Breeds and weight limit of 60 lbs ( Rottweiler, mastiff, Pit Bull, Etc.) Interview Required.
Parking Details: Garage space $25 extra note; parking space is provided.
Storage Details: At renters expense

Frequently Asked Questions

