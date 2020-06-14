Apartment List
161 Apartments for rent in Lawndale, CA with garage

Lawndale apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lawndale
1 Unit Available
4324 W 163rd St
4324 163rd Street, Lawndale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1700 sqft
Available 07/19/20 Fully remodeled house w/spacious yard near freeway - Property Id: 293805 Spacious upgraded 3 bedroom house for rent with large backyard with extra storage. Large backyard for entertaining and play.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Lawndale
1 Unit Available
15111 Freeman Avenue
15111 Freeman Avenue, Lawndale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1395 sqft
Beautiful and bright turnkey fully remodeled family multi-level townhouse in gated La Palma Estates community. The main level has a living room with a fireplace that opens to the private patio. The main floor has a half bath available.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Lawndale
1 Unit Available
4433 W 154th
4433 154th Street, Lawndale, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,150
2180 sqft
Like new free-standing home in a 3 unit gated complex. 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths and direct access 2-car garage with extra space for storage. Open kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Northwest Torrance
1 Unit Available
3470 West 170th Street
3470 170th Street, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1600 sqft
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent *** - Address: 3470 W.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5400 W. 149th Place, #12
5400 149th Place, Hawthorne, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
1660 sqft
5400 W. 149th Place, #12 Available 07/07/20 BRIGHT & PRIVATE, END CORNER UNIT, 3BR/2.5BA CONDO IN THE FUSION COMPLEX CLOSE TO EVERYTHING & 5 MINS TO BEACH! - **NOTE: PHOTOS TAKEN PRIOR TO PAINTING/COLOR CHANGE & NEW CARPET INSTALLED - 3BR/2.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
2402 Felton Lane
2402 Felton Lane, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,625
1700 sqft
Bright & Spacious 3BR/2.5BA Townhome with Large Living Space and Vaulted Ceilings! - PROPERTY FEATURES 3BR2.5BA Approx.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northwest Torrance
1 Unit Available
18229 Amie Avenue
18229 Amie Avenue, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2116 sqft
18229 Amie Avenue Available 07/01/20 Beautiful, 3BD/2.5BA, Craftsman Detached Townhome In A Great Location Close to Schools, Shopping & Beach!! - PROPERTY FEATURES * 3BR / 2.5BA * Approx.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Northwest Torrance
1 Unit Available
4315 West 182nd Street
4315 West 182nd Street, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
513 sqft
Available to move in now is a 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment! Rent: $1750.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Holly Glen - Del Aire
1 Unit Available
5162 West 142st Street
5162 W 142nd St, Del Aire, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1400 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Hawthorne. Amenities included: central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and yard. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
North Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
2105 Mathews Avenue
2105 Mathews Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1964 sqft
Welcome to this light and bright 3 bedroom 4 bathroom townhome in Redondo Beach! Entry level you’ll have a huge family room with a half bath, separate laundry room and direct access to your 2 car garage.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
North Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
2304 Huntington Lane
2304 Huntington Lane, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
950 sqft
FABULOUS TOP LEVEL, FRONT UNIT OF 4-PLEX! Fantastic floor plan! Open and spacious yet a very quaint atmosphere! Both dining and living areas with balconies. Perfect light and ocean breeze. Bedrooms and baths a nice size.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
5511 W 149 Place
5511 W 149th Pl, Hawthorne, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1000 sqft
Welcome to the gated Fusion Complex - your oasis in the South Bay. This beautiful townhome-style unit features open floor plan to living room with west-facing balcony, dining area and kitchen.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
North Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
2509 Clark Lane
2509 Clark Lane, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
792 sqft
This beautifully updated middle, triplex unit, feels like living in a single family home. With no common walls and a private patio and storage garage surrounded by a gate, this 2 bed, 1 bath unit is completely self contained.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
North Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
2314 Carnegie Lane
2314 Carnegie Lane, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1110 sqft
Located at a Prime Location in the heart of North Redondo Beach and situated on a quaint residential neighborhood with proximity to local schools and parks, shopping, restaurants. LAX airport, 405/91 freeways, and the beach.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
East Hawthorne
1 Unit Available
13800 Cordary Avenue
13800 Cordary Avenue, Hawthorne, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
2200 sqft
Furnished short-term rental. Experience the luxury of modern housing in these brand new construction homes. Natural light washes over the spacious, open floor plan.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Bodger Park - El Camino Village
1 Unit Available
14412 Yukon Avenue
14412 Yukon Avenue, Hawthorne, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,695
1670 sqft
Exquisite new construction for the discerning client. Large END UNIT 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath homes in a private planned unit community. These homes offer all the elegance of the beach cities, with a short commute to LAX, SpaceX and freeways.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
North Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
2109 Perry Avenue
2109 Perry Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
5 Bedrooms
$6,150
3544 sqft
Spacious single family home with 5 large BEDROOMS/3 FULL BATHS/3 CAR GARAGE on a 7500 SF lot in North Redondo Beach. Close access to the glorious South Bay Beaches and all it has to offer.

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Northwest Torrance
1 Unit Available
4256 W 182nd Street
4256 West 182nd Street, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,480
1400 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
House Is on Regina, Not on 182nd. Charming North Torrance Home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, ++Plus A Bonus Room; With High Ceilings That Can Be Used As An Office / Family Room / Den, Exercise Room. Both Bathrooms Have Been Remodeled.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Holly Glen - Del Aire
1 Unit Available
13459 Glasgow Place
13459 Glasgow Place, Hawthorne, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,050
1098 sqft
Welcome to this 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home on a corner lot with large yard. The house has been newly painted and has hardwood floors throughout. A detached 2 car garage and gated driveway provide parking and storage space.

1 of 31

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
North Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
2404 Felton Lane
2404 Felton Lane, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
1689 sqft
Beautiful Redondo Beach Townhome Rental! - This charming Redondo Beach townhome is located in a quiet and private corner end unit. This perfect rental is a two-story home with a two-car garage.

1 of 23

Last updated April 16 at 05:37am
North Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
2109 Gates Avenue
2109 Gates Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,695
2465 sqft
A beautiful light and airy four-bedroom rear townhome that features an open floor plan. With a separate dining room plus a breakfast nook, and separate living and family rooms, you will have plenty of space to enjoy life.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:51am
$
Holly Glen - Del Aire
23 Units Available
Pacific Place
5211 Pacific Concourse Dr, Del Aire, CA
Studio
$2,034
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,052
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1198 sqft
Located in El Segundo. Convenient to I-405 and I-105 for easy access to downtown. Apartments include island kitchens, walk-in closets and private balconies. On-site theater room, fitness center, outdoor BBQ area and swimming pools.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
West Torrance
28 Units Available
Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave, Torrance, CA
Studio
$1,585
474 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,820
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
925 sqft
A luxury community with much to offer. On-site putting green, two pools, play area, and basketball courts. Within a short drive to the Del Amo Fashion Center. Designer living with stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
South Redondo Beach
3 Units Available
Riviera Vista Apartments
1000 S Catalina Ave, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,145
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1100 sqft
A fantastic place to call home right on the beach. Outstanding amenities include spa, dry sauna, and game room. This private, gated community also features subterranean parking and easy access to public transportation.
City Guide for Lawndale, CA

Fact: Guitar Center is one of the largest employers in Lawndale. Fact: You'll never need to own an amp with how easy it is to try the ones out in the store.

Lawndale, California, is a small city with only a little over 32,000 residents. This area is warm all year and the rainy season is limited to mid-December through mid-January. This makes for a city where outdoor activities are favored and are rarely cancelled due to weather-related issues. A blooming economy and friendly people make this city a wonderful place. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Lawndale, CA

Lawndale apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

