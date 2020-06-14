161 Apartments for rent in Lawndale, CA with garage
Fact: Guitar Center is one of the largest employers in Lawndale. Fact: You'll never need to own an amp with how easy it is to try the ones out in the store.
Lawndale, California, is a small city with only a little over 32,000 residents. This area is warm all year and the rainy season is limited to mid-December through mid-January. This makes for a city where outdoor activities are favored and are rarely cancelled due to weather-related issues. A blooming economy and friendly people make this city a wonderful place. See more
Lawndale apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.