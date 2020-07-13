Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:58 AM

264 Apartments for rent in Lawndale, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lawndale apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat...
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:20am
1 Unit Available
Lawndale
Casa Galleria
4546 West 173rd Street, Lawndale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,810
483 sqft
Easy access to I-045 and I-91. These townhome-style homes are in a gated community in the heart of the city. Pet-friendly. Underground parking. Updated kitchens, renovated interiors with new carpeting. Flexible leases.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Lawndale
4624 167th Street, REAR
4624 167th Street, Lawndale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
600 sqft
Unit REAR Available 07/15/20 2 bed 1 bath Cute House in best area of Lawndale - Property Id: 319339 PLEASE READ THIS POSTING ENTIRELY BEFORE CONTACTING MANAGEMENT. DO NOT DISTURB TENANT OR KNOCK ON DOOR FOR ANY REASON.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Lawndale
4561 W 159th St
4561 W 159th St, Lawndale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
600 sqft
All New Apartment from Floor to Ceiling, Inside & Out, PLUS All New Stainless Steel Appliances and Stackable Washer & Dryer!! HURRY THIS HOME WON'T LAST! 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom + Bonus Den -- SPACIOUS NEW 1BD Apartment Available with Private Fenced

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Lawndale
14923 Mansel Avenue - 14923
14923 Mansel Avenue, Lawndale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
700 sqft
**AVAILABLE Now! ** Large bedrooms, each have large closets with brand new carpet throughout! Spacious living room leading to the kitchen. Bathrooms are tiled. Laundry hookups. Large private fenced yard. Pet friendly with $600 pet deposit.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Lawndale
15111 Freeman Avenue
15111 Freeman Avenue, Lawndale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1395 sqft
Beautiful and bright turnkey fully remodeled family multi-level townhouse in gated La Palma Estates community. The main level has a living room with a fireplace that opens to the private patio. The main floor has a half bath available.
Results within 1 mile of Lawndale
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
5 Units Available
Northwest Torrance
Parkview on Yukon
16705 Yukon Ave, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
New high-end interiors, large terraces, two pools and easy access to the 405 and the beach make Park View on Yukon both a luxurious retreat and gateway to the best of Los Angeles.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
1 Unit Available
North Redondo Beach
Sea Air
2020 Artesia Boulevard, Redondo Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,774
538 sqft
Along the stunning Pacific Ocean you find North Redondo Beach in the South Bay region of Los Angeles where you'll enjoy comfortable beach living at Sea Air Apartments in Redondo Beach, CA.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:10am
1 Unit Available
Alondra Park
3249-3253 Marine Ave
3249 Marine Avenue, Gardena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,292
735 sqft
At 3249 Marine Ave, you've discovered your new home. These apartments are located in the 90249 area of Gardena. The community staff is ready and waiting to help you find your perfect home. Drop by 3249 Marine Ave today.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Northwest Torrance
18507 Burin Avenue
18507 Burin Avenue, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,965
1048 sqft
House is available 1st week of August. I will be showing the property by appointment only. Please call/Text Meream at 310-625-3766.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Holly Glen - Del Aire
4931 W 134th Street
4931 West 134th Street, Del Aire, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1250 sqft
Extraordinary 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, approx. 1,250 sq ft family home in highly desirable Holly Glen/Del Aire area of Hawthorne. Professionally landscaped front yard with lush vegetation and flowers creates a strong curb appeal.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Northwest Torrance
18229 Amie Avenue
18229 Amie Avenue, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2116 sqft
Beautiful, 3BD/2.5BA, Craftsman Detached Townhome In A Great Location Close to Schools, Shopping & Beach!! - PROPERTY FEATURES * 3BR / 2.5BA * Approx.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Eastside Manhattan Beach
1836 12th Street 1
1836 12th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
**GREAT LOCATION** 2 Bedrooms + 1 Bath - Property Id: 302359 Downstairs 2 Bedrooms + 1 Bath 1836 12th St.

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Redondo Beach
2213 Pullman Lane, #2
2213 Pullman Lane, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1550 sqft
2213 Pullman Lane, #2 Available 08/01/20 Recently Remodeled, Bright & Airy, Detached Front Townhouse w/ 2-Car Garage & Private, Oversized Patio/Yard In Great Residential Neighborhood & One-Way Street! - **NOTE: This is Front Unit * 3BR / 2.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
North Redondo Beach
2213 Marshallfield Lane
2213 Marshallfield Lane, Redondo Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,400
2770 sqft
Private rear unit, one of '2 on a lot' in a great North Redondo Beach neighborhood! All new interior paint throughout and new carpeting on the stairs and 2nd level.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
North Redondo Beach
2308 Carnegie Lane
2308 Carnegie Lane, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,595
1500 sqft
A beautiful 2 story, 2bd/2ba unit featuring a large bonus room, double pain windows/sliders, situated at the back of the building with its own private backyard. The unit has been recently painted & updated, new water heater and AC unit.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Redondo Beach
800 Meyer
800 Meyer Lane, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
800 Meyer - Property Id: 307841 Wonderful 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath Beach Apartment With Swimming Pool, Jacuzzi, Fitness Center and Much More.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
Alondra Park
14900 Lemoli Ave.
14900 Lemoli Avenue, Alondra Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
580 sqft
***ALL UTILITIES PAID***** A small complex located in the beautiful city of Gardena. The building offers laundry facility and gated parking. It is walking distance to the metroline and close to El Camino College.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
North Redondo Beach
2015 Nelson Avenue
2015 Nelson Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
2321 sqft
Very private back unit of a 2 on a lot townhouse in the center of N. Redondo Beach. Great location with wonderful schools, walking distance to parks, schools and churches.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
North Redondo Beach
2318 Vanderbilt Lane
2318 Vanderbilt Lane, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,495
1780 sqft
Located in 10/10 school district (Birney Elementary) near the beaches! Close to at least 4 parks and bike trail as well as restaurants, pharmacy, and grocery. 2-car garage, parking in front of garage, and an extra parking spot.

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
North Redondo Beach
2114 Dufour Avenue
2114 Dufour Street, Redondo Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,495
2037 sqft
Remodeled in 2019 4bed/3bath SFR home with a large gated back yard.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
Northwest Torrance
4315 West 182nd Street
4315 West 182nd Street, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
513 sqft
Available to move in now is a 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment! Rent: $1750.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
North Redondo Beach
2105 Mathews Avenue
2105 Mathews Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1964 sqft
Welcome to this light and bright 3 bedroom 4 bathroom townhome in Redondo Beach! Entry level you’ll have a huge family room with a half bath, separate laundry room and direct access to your 2 car garage.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
5511 W 149 Place
5511 W 149th Pl, Hawthorne, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1000 sqft
Welcome to the gated Fusion Complex - your oasis in the South Bay. This beautiful townhome-style unit features open floor plan to living room with west-facing balcony, dining area and kitchen.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
North Redondo Beach
2314 Carnegie Lane
2314 Carnegie Lane, Redondo Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1110 sqft
Located at a Prime Location in the heart of North Redondo Beach and situated on a quaint residential neighborhood with proximity to local schools and parks, shopping, restaurants. LAX airport, 405/91 freeways, and the beach.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Lawndale, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lawndale apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

