Apartment List
/
CA
/
lawndale
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:10 AM

125 Apartments for rent in Lawndale, CA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Lawndale renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list ... Read Guide >

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Lawndale
1 Unit Available
4561 W 159th St
4561 W 159th St, Lawndale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
600 sqft
All New Apartment from Floor to Ceiling, Inside & Out, PLUS All New Stainless Steel Appliances and Stackable Washer & Dryer!! HURRY THIS HOME WON'T LAST! 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom + Bonus Den -- SPACIOUS NEW 1BD Apartment Available with Private Fenced
Results within 1 mile of Lawndale

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Northwest Torrance
1 Unit Available
4315 West 182nd Street
4315 West 182nd Street, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
513 sqft
Available to move in now is a 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment! Rent: $1750.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5400 W. 149th Place, #12
5400 149th Place, Hawthorne, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
1660 sqft
5400 W. 149th Place, #12 Available 07/07/20 BRIGHT & PRIVATE, END CORNER UNIT, 3BR/2.5BA CONDO IN THE FUSION COMPLEX CLOSE TO EVERYTHING & 5 MINS TO BEACH! - **NOTE: PHOTOS TAKEN PRIOR TO PAINTING/COLOR CHANGE & NEW CARPET INSTALLED - 3BR/2.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
5511 W 149 Place
5511 W 149th Pl, Hawthorne, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1000 sqft
Welcome to the gated Fusion Complex - your oasis in the South Bay. This beautiful townhome-style unit features open floor plan to living room with west-facing balcony, dining area and kitchen.

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Northwest Torrance
1 Unit Available
4256 W 182nd Street
4256 West 182nd Street, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,480
1400 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
House Is on Regina, Not on 182nd. Charming North Torrance Home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, ++Plus A Bonus Room; With High Ceilings That Can Be Used As An Office / Family Room / Den, Exercise Room. Both Bathrooms Have Been Remodeled.
Results within 5 miles of Lawndale
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
19 Units Available
The Madrid
8655 Belford Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,035
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,120
1327 sqft
Spacious units with granite countertops and hardwood floors. Fridge, stove, dishwasher and microwave. Patio or balcony and 24-hour laundry facilities. Hot tub, clubhouse, pool and gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
West Torrance
28 Units Available
Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave, Torrance, CA
Studio
$1,585
474 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,820
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
925 sqft
A luxury community with much to offer. On-site putting green, two pools, play area, and basketball courts. Within a short drive to the Del Amo Fashion Center. Designer living with stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 07:08am
Delthome
11 Units Available
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3450 Maricopa St, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,721
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,408
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Tuscany Villas sets the standard for apartment living in SoCal.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
Hermosa Beach
7 Units Available
Playa Pacifica
415 Herondo St, Hermosa Beach, CA
Studio
$2,369
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,366
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,313
748 sqft
Great location within walking distance of beach, marina, shopping, and restaurants. Studio, one, and two-bedroom units, all with patio/balconies, hardwood floor, and granite counters. Clubhouse and pool. Small dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
Holly Glen - Del Aire
22 Units Available
Pacific Place
5211 Pacific Concourse Dr, Del Aire, CA
Studio
$2,034
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,052
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1198 sqft
Located in El Segundo. Convenient to I-405 and I-105 for easy access to downtown. Apartments include island kitchens, walk-in closets and private balconies. On-site theater room, fitness center, outdoor BBQ area and swimming pools.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
Hermosa Beach
1 Unit Available
The Gallery
414 2nd St, Hermosa Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,848
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious properties located in a beach community, with a short drive to the water. Upscale amenities including hardwood floors, granite countertops and modern appliances. Pool, sauna and gym on-site.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:46am
Delthome
1 Unit Available
Tuscany Villas Apartments
3471 Maricopa St, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,908
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Tuscany Villas sets the standard for apartment living in SoCal.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
West Torrance
2 Units Available
Emerald West Apartments
3910 Emerald St, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from I-110 and the 405 Freeway. These well-appointed apartments feature granite countertops, wood-style flooring, and lots of closet space. On-site grill area, game room, pool, and resident clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
South Redondo Beach
36 Units Available
Ocean Club
300 The Village Dr, Redondo Beach, CA
Studio
$1,995
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,315
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,419
1129 sqft
Resort living with all of the comforts of a luxury apartment community: beach views, beachfront pool and spa, clubhouse and miles of waterfront jogging paths. Ideal location with stylish, comfortable interiors.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
South Redondo Beach
21 Units Available
Elements 616 Coastal Apts
616 Esplanade, Redondo Beach, CA
Studio
$2,450
664 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,650
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1029 sqft
These trendy apartments are located a short walk from Veterans Park and the Redondo Beach Pier. Recently renovated units have stainless steel appliances and fireplaces. Private parking provided.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Delthome
1 Unit Available
3649 Emerald St.
3649 Emerald Street, Torrance, CA
Studio
$1,525
351 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
SORRY, NO PETS.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
415 S. Prospect Ave.
415 North Prospect Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1037 sqft
SORRY, NO PETS. South Redondo Beach - The Carrousel II is the perfect beach seekers environment. It is a quiet beach living environment with lush landscaping, large units, balcony/patio, and covered parking.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Delthome
1 Unit Available
3656 Garnet St.
3656 Garnet Street, Torrance, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,675
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
SORRY, NO PETS. West Torrance - The Castellana V is a quiet building with lush landscaping. Our building offers a pool, jacuzzi. on site laundry facilities, controlled access building, covered parking, rec room, and gym.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
2929 W. 190th Street
2929 West 190th Street, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
Redondo Beach $2275&up 2 bedroom 2 bath, pool/spa - Property Id: 113226 Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment in gated 107 unit bldg close to shops, beach and freeway. Large pool, jacuzzi, gym, sauna, BBQ's, Laundry on site, parking.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Holly Glen - Del Aire
1 Unit Available
5545 Ocean #104
5545 Ocean, Hawthorne, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1320 sqft
'360 at Southbay' Townhome in Hawthorne! - This private and quiet beautiful townhome is located in the award-winning ThreeSixty at South Bay community. This two-bedroom/two and one-half bath unit has a two car garage.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sand Section
1 Unit Available
205 38th Pl
205 38th Place, Manhattan Beach, CA
Studio
$1,750
400 sqft
NEWER, LUXURIOUS, FULLY FURNISHED STUDIO APARTMENT W/ 1-CAR DRIVEWAY PARKING & SMALL PATIO JUST 100 YARDS TO BEACH, EASTON GYM & NEXT TO NORTH MB/EL PORTO SHOPS! - PROPERTY FEATURES STUDIO / 1BA - FULLY FURNISHED Approx.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
1 Unit Available
6419 W 87th St
6419 West 87th Street, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
1300 sqft
Silicon Beach Escape - Property Id: 276818 Rest, relax, and retreat away from the busy center of LA's Tech world to our Silicon Beach Escape! We welcome you to the perfect sanctuary located in a quiet neighborhood near Marina Del Rey, right by LAX!

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Redondo Beach
1 Unit Available
607 S. Prospect Avenue #202
607 North Prospect Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
669 sqft
607 S.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Holly Glen - Del Aire
1 Unit Available
5550 Boardwalk
5550 Boardwalk, Hawthorne, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,100
1135 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
360 at South Bay! Offering a rare, two story end unit, one bedroom loft-style condo This chic condo is a must see. The floors were RE ENTLY redone in a pretty white oak wash.
City Guide for Lawndale, CA

Fact: Guitar Center is one of the largest employers in Lawndale. Fact: You'll never need to own an amp with how easy it is to try the ones out in the store.

Lawndale, California, is a small city with only a little over 32,000 residents. This area is warm all year and the rainy season is limited to mid-December through mid-January. This makes for a city where outdoor activities are favored and are rarely cancelled due to weather-related issues. A blooming economy and friendly people make this city a wonderful place. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Lawndale, CA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Lawndale renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Lawndale 1 BedroomsLawndale 2 BedroomsLawndale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLawndale 3 Bedrooms
Lawndale Apartments with BalconyLawndale Apartments with GarageLawndale Apartments with GymLawndale Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Lawndale Apartments with ParkingLawndale Apartments with Washer-DryerLawndale Dog Friendly ApartmentsLawndale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CA
Westlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CANorth Tustin, CAOak Park, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CACompton, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles