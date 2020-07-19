8 Mallorca

Amenities

dishwasher garage pool clubhouse hot tub range

Unit Amenities dishwasher range Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful 4 bedroom home located in the hills of Foothill Ranch. With a three car garage and over 2400+ square feet to live and enjoy, it is ideal. You will love this homes open floor plan with it's gorgeous stair case. Come see it and make it yours before it's gone! It is just minutes from the award winning Foothill Ranch Elementary school & Town Center with ample Shopping & Restaurants. The HOA Amenities include a Pool, Spa and Clubhouse. Enjoy Hiking & Biking in Whiting Ranch Wilderness park which surrounds Foothill Ranch. Such a beautiful place to live!