Lake Forest, CA
67 Lavender
Last updated March 20 2019 at 4:20 PM

67 Lavender

67 Lavender · No Longer Available
Lake Forest
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
1 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

67 Lavender, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Lake Forest

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Fully furnished! Ready to move in. Turn key house!!! Brand new 3 bedrooms single family for lease. Brand new refrigerator, washer, and dryer are included! HOA & trash fee included!! Nice clean warm home! Built in November 2017 with wood floor through out the entire downstairs, granite counter top in the kitchen, brand new stainless steel appliances, and many more... 5 mins to Walmart and movie theater. 10 mins to Costco and Irvine Spectrum Center. The community is one of the most desirable and new neighborhoods in Orange County with multiple parks, 3 clubhouses, BBQ areas, pools, spas, children's playgrounds, and many more other amenities. The location is very convenient and is neighbor to some of the most famous coastal cities, e.g. Laguna Beach, Newport Beach, Newport Coast.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 67 Lavender have any available units?
67 Lavender doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 67 Lavender have?
Some of 67 Lavender's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 67 Lavender currently offering any rent specials?
67 Lavender is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 67 Lavender pet-friendly?
No, 67 Lavender is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 67 Lavender offer parking?
Yes, 67 Lavender offers parking.
Does 67 Lavender have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 67 Lavender offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 67 Lavender have a pool?
Yes, 67 Lavender has a pool.
Does 67 Lavender have accessible units?
No, 67 Lavender does not have accessible units.
Does 67 Lavender have units with dishwashers?
No, 67 Lavender does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 67 Lavender have units with air conditioning?
No, 67 Lavender does not have units with air conditioning.
