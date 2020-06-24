67 Lavender

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool bbq/grill garage media room

Fully furnished! Ready to move in. Turn key house!!! Brand new 3 bedrooms single family for lease. Brand new refrigerator, washer, and dryer are included! HOA & trash fee included!! Nice clean warm home! Built in November 2017 with wood floor through out the entire downstairs, granite counter top in the kitchen, brand new stainless steel appliances, and many more... 5 mins to Walmart and movie theater. 10 mins to Costco and Irvine Spectrum Center. The community is one of the most desirable and new neighborhoods in Orange County with multiple parks, 3 clubhouses, BBQ areas, pools, spas, children's playgrounds, and many more other amenities. The location is very convenient and is neighbor to some of the most famous coastal cities, e.g. Laguna Beach, Newport Beach, Newport Coast.