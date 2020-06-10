All apartments in Lake Forest
65 Finch
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

65 Finch

65 Finch · No Longer Available
Location

65 Finch, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Baker Ranch

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This lovely 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath house is located at Baker Ranch. This end unit has great views from all windows and backyard. In addition, it has a private access from the Backyard to the park and community common area. Moreover. this house has many upgrades including upgraded flooring, upgraded counters and backsplash, choice fixtures, designer paint, recessed lighting, and all other upgrades needed to make this house a modern and comfortable home. This house also has two lofts, one on the third floor that could be easily converted to a fourth bedroom. All in all, this house is located in a very nice area with community amenities including parks, 3 pools, a youth “splash pad,” a dog park, and outdoor fireplaces.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 65 Finch have any available units?
65 Finch doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 65 Finch have?
Some of 65 Finch's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 65 Finch currently offering any rent specials?
65 Finch isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 65 Finch pet-friendly?
Yes, 65 Finch is pet friendly.
Does 65 Finch offer parking?
Yes, 65 Finch does offer parking.
Does 65 Finch have units with washers and dryers?
No, 65 Finch does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 65 Finch have a pool?
Yes, 65 Finch has a pool.
Does 65 Finch have accessible units?
No, 65 Finch does not have accessible units.
Does 65 Finch have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 65 Finch has units with dishwashers.
Does 65 Finch have units with air conditioning?
No, 65 Finch does not have units with air conditioning.
