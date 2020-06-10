Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities dog park parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This lovely 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath house is located at Baker Ranch. This end unit has great views from all windows and backyard. In addition, it has a private access from the Backyard to the park and community common area. Moreover. this house has many upgrades including upgraded flooring, upgraded counters and backsplash, choice fixtures, designer paint, recessed lighting, and all other upgrades needed to make this house a modern and comfortable home. This house also has two lofts, one on the third floor that could be easily converted to a fourth bedroom. All in all, this house is located in a very nice area with community amenities including parks, 3 pools, a youth “splash pad,” a dog park, and outdoor fireplaces.