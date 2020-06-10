60 Fuchsia

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous Home, Fantastic Lot! This Beautifully upgraded and meticulously maintained single family home features 4 Bedrooms, 3 Full Bathrooms and upgrades throughout that create the perfect blend of warmth and design. Step in the front door and immediately you are greeted with stunning natural wood flooring that runs throughout the first floor living area. The open concept Great Room features a custom entertainment center with sliding barn style doors and storage areas, plantation shutters and designer interior paint. The Stunning kitchen includes Upgraded Cabinets with Roll Out Drawers, Quartz Counter Tops, Designer Back splash, Center Island with Breakfast Bar, Custom Electric Window Shades, and GE Cafe Series Refrigerator with Built in Keurig Coffee Dispenser. The highly desired Downstairs Bedroom with built-in Murphy Bed and Full Bathroom round out the first floor. Upstairs you will find 3 additional bedrooms including the spacious master with upgraded carpet, designer interior paint, and plantation shutters. The master bath features dual vanities, upgraded cabinets, stylish quartz counter tops, custom tile in the shower and spacious walk-in closet. Step outside to the private lot featuring Synthetic Turf, Designer Hardscape, and Planter Beds with Drip Irrigation System. Additional features include Solar Panels, Nest Thermostats, Water Softener, Reverse Osmosis Filtration System, Built-in Garage Cabinets with Safe Racks and Work Bench. Come see this one!