Lake Forest, CA
60 Fuchsia
Last updated May 31 2020 at 4:36 PM

60 Fuchsia

60 Fuchsia
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

60 Fuchsia, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Baker Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,950

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1709 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous Home, Fantastic Lot! This Beautifully upgraded and meticulously maintained single family home features 4 Bedrooms, 3 Full Bathrooms and upgrades throughout that create the perfect blend of warmth and design. Step in the front door and immediately you are greeted with stunning natural wood flooring that runs throughout the first floor living area. The open concept Great Room features a custom entertainment center with sliding barn style doors and storage areas, plantation shutters and designer interior paint. The Stunning kitchen includes Upgraded Cabinets with Roll Out Drawers, Quartz Counter Tops, Designer Back splash, Center Island with Breakfast Bar, Custom Electric Window Shades, and GE Cafe Series Refrigerator with Built in Keurig Coffee Dispenser. The highly desired Downstairs Bedroom with built-in Murphy Bed and Full Bathroom round out the first floor. Upstairs you will find 3 additional bedrooms including the spacious master with upgraded carpet, designer interior paint, and plantation shutters. The master bath features dual vanities, upgraded cabinets, stylish quartz counter tops, custom tile in the shower and spacious walk-in closet. Step outside to the private lot featuring Synthetic Turf, Designer Hardscape, and Planter Beds with Drip Irrigation System. Additional features include Solar Panels, Nest Thermostats, Water Softener, Reverse Osmosis Filtration System, Built-in Garage Cabinets with Safe Racks and Work Bench. Come see this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 60 Fuchsia have any available units?
60 Fuchsia has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 60 Fuchsia have?
Some of 60 Fuchsia's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 60 Fuchsia currently offering any rent specials?
60 Fuchsia isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60 Fuchsia pet-friendly?
No, 60 Fuchsia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 60 Fuchsia offer parking?
Yes, 60 Fuchsia does offer parking.
Does 60 Fuchsia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 60 Fuchsia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 60 Fuchsia have a pool?
No, 60 Fuchsia does not have a pool.
Does 60 Fuchsia have accessible units?
No, 60 Fuchsia does not have accessible units.
Does 60 Fuchsia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 60 Fuchsia has units with dishwashers.
Does 60 Fuchsia have units with air conditioning?
No, 60 Fuchsia does not have units with air conditioning.
