Home
/
Lake Forest, CA
/
6 Tizmin
Last updated November 17 2019 at 6:00 AM

6 Tizmin

6 Tizmin · No Longer Available
Location

6 Tizmin, Lake Forest, CA 92610
Foothill Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Beautiful View Home located at the end of a cul-de-sac! 3 Bedrooms plus an Office/Guest Room Down, 3 Baths plus a 3 Car Garage! This home features Travertine Flooring throughout the Entry, Family Room and Kitchen Areas and Berber Carpet in the Living and Upstairs Areas. Light n' Bright with lots of windows, the Kitchen has Granite Counters, an Island, Stainless Steel Appliances, Walk-in Pantry and Inset Canned Lights. Spacious Master Bedroom with Gorgeous Neighborhood Views, Walk-in Closet and Ceiling Fan. The Master Bath features Ceramic Tile Floors with Dual Vanities with a separate Soaking Bath Tub and Walk-in Shower. Spacious yard with patio cover, Association Pool & Spa! Washer/Dryer and Fridge Included. Small, Quiet Pets will be considered. Don't miss this opportunity! Call today to schedule a showing! Eric - 949.836.3064

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 750
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Tizmin have any available units?
6 Tizmin doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 6 Tizmin have?
Some of 6 Tizmin's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Tizmin currently offering any rent specials?
6 Tizmin is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Tizmin pet-friendly?
Yes, 6 Tizmin is pet friendly.
Does 6 Tizmin offer parking?
Yes, 6 Tizmin offers parking.
Does 6 Tizmin have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6 Tizmin offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Tizmin have a pool?
Yes, 6 Tizmin has a pool.
Does 6 Tizmin have accessible units?
No, 6 Tizmin does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Tizmin have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 Tizmin has units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Tizmin have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 Tizmin does not have units with air conditioning.

