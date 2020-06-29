Amenities
Beautiful View Home located at the end of a cul-de-sac! 3 Bedrooms plus an Office/Guest Room Down, 3 Baths plus a 3 Car Garage! This home features Travertine Flooring throughout the Entry, Family Room and Kitchen Areas and Berber Carpet in the Living and Upstairs Areas. Light n' Bright with lots of windows, the Kitchen has Granite Counters, an Island, Stainless Steel Appliances, Walk-in Pantry and Inset Canned Lights. Spacious Master Bedroom with Gorgeous Neighborhood Views, Walk-in Closet and Ceiling Fan. The Master Bath features Ceramic Tile Floors with Dual Vanities with a separate Soaking Bath Tub and Walk-in Shower. Spacious yard with patio cover, Association Pool & Spa! Washer/Dryer and Fridge Included. Small, Quiet Pets will be considered. Don't miss this opportunity! Call today to schedule a showing! Eric - 949.836.3064