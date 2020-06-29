All apartments in Lake Forest
Last updated February 23 2020

52 Anacapa Court, #132

52 Anacapa Court · No Longer Available
Location

52 Anacapa Court, Lake Forest, CA 92610
Foothill Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
All Welcome - Open House TODAY, Thursday 2/13/2020 5:00 - 6:30 p.m. - Charming 2 bedrooms 2.5 baths townhome with 2 car attached garage in Foothill Ranch! Upgraded with new wood laminate flooring throughout for easy maintenance. Bright and airy with lots of windows. Cozy fireplace in your living room, and 1/2 bath downstairs for your guests. End unit with outdoor courtyard and upstairs balcony off the second bedroom. Master bedroom has a walk in closet and master bath has dual sinks and separate toilet room. Washer and dryer included. Close to shopping centers and toll roads.
$500 Credit with a signed lease by 2/29/2020.

Apply online at www.hcmpm.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4094877)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 52 Anacapa Court, #132 have any available units?
52 Anacapa Court, #132 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 52 Anacapa Court, #132 have?
Some of 52 Anacapa Court, #132's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 52 Anacapa Court, #132 currently offering any rent specials?
52 Anacapa Court, #132 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 52 Anacapa Court, #132 pet-friendly?
Yes, 52 Anacapa Court, #132 is pet friendly.
Does 52 Anacapa Court, #132 offer parking?
Yes, 52 Anacapa Court, #132 offers parking.
Does 52 Anacapa Court, #132 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 52 Anacapa Court, #132 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 52 Anacapa Court, #132 have a pool?
Yes, 52 Anacapa Court, #132 has a pool.
Does 52 Anacapa Court, #132 have accessible units?
No, 52 Anacapa Court, #132 does not have accessible units.
Does 52 Anacapa Court, #132 have units with dishwashers?
No, 52 Anacapa Court, #132 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 52 Anacapa Court, #132 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 52 Anacapa Court, #132 has units with air conditioning.

