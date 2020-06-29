52 Anacapa Court, #132

Amenities
All Welcome - Open House TODAY, Thursday 2/13/2020 5:00 - 6:30 p.m. - Charming 2 bedrooms 2.5 baths townhome with 2 car attached garage in Foothill Ranch! Upgraded with new wood laminate flooring throughout for easy maintenance. Bright and airy with lots of windows. Cozy fireplace in your living room, and 1/2 bath downstairs for your guests. End unit with outdoor courtyard and upstairs balcony off the second bedroom. Master bedroom has a walk in closet and master bath has dual sinks and separate toilet room. Washer and dryer included. Close to shopping centers and toll roads.
$500 Credit with a signed lease by 2/29/2020.
Apply online at www.hcmpm.com
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4094877)