Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage media room

House with a beautiful canyon view!!!! Close to elementary school, high school, supermarket, and fine restaurants, theater, and hiking trail! easy access to highway 241, 133, and 5 freeway, short distance to major shopping center.! huge front yard and back yard, large size balcony, everyone in the family will enjoy this gorgeous place call home!



This single family house offers solar system, 2273 SF, 3 spacious bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, plus an office/recreation room. all the bedrooms are upstairs. High cathedral ceiling, master suite with walk-in closet, light and bright plenty of natural sunlight, spacious and airy living room. Please call to schedule a tour. Tenant onsite, it will be vacant 12/10, must have 24 hour advance notice! Thank you for showing!