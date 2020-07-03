All apartments in Lake Forest
Find more places like 42 Blanco.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Forest, CA
/
42 Blanco
Last updated January 18 2020 at 9:39 AM

42 Blanco

42 Blanco · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Forest
See all
Foothill Ranch
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

42 Blanco, Lake Forest, CA 92610
Foothill Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
clubhouse
media room
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
media room
House with a beautiful canyon view!!!! Close to elementary school, high school, supermarket, and fine restaurants, theater, and hiking trail! easy access to highway 241, 133, and 5 freeway, short distance to major shopping center.! huge front yard and back yard, large size balcony, everyone in the family will enjoy this gorgeous place call home!

This single family house offers solar system, 2273 SF, 3 spacious bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, plus an office/recreation room. all the bedrooms are upstairs. High cathedral ceiling, master suite with walk-in closet, light and bright plenty of natural sunlight, spacious and airy living room. Please call to schedule a tour. Tenant onsite, it will be vacant 12/10, must have 24 hour advance notice! Thank you for showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42 Blanco have any available units?
42 Blanco doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 42 Blanco have?
Some of 42 Blanco's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42 Blanco currently offering any rent specials?
42 Blanco is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 Blanco pet-friendly?
No, 42 Blanco is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 42 Blanco offer parking?
Yes, 42 Blanco offers parking.
Does 42 Blanco have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42 Blanco does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 Blanco have a pool?
No, 42 Blanco does not have a pool.
Does 42 Blanco have accessible units?
No, 42 Blanco does not have accessible units.
Does 42 Blanco have units with dishwashers?
No, 42 Blanco does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 42 Blanco have units with air conditioning?
No, 42 Blanco does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Serrano Highlands
25421 Alta Loma
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Siena Terrace
20041 Osterman Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Sonterra at Foothill Ranch
26322 Towne Centre Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92610
Bellecour Way Apartment Homes
21041 Osterman Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Ridgecrest Apartments
21486 Lake Forest Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Avalon Baker Ranch
1000 Lupine
Lake Forest, CA 92630
eaves Lake Forest
22700 Lake Forest Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92630
The Arbors
26356 Vintage Woods Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630

Similar Pages

Lake Forest 1 BedroomsLake Forest 2 Bedrooms
Lake Forest Apartments with ParkingLake Forest Apartments with Pool
Lake Forest Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CAWhittier, CA
Laguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho De Los Alisos
Foothill Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College