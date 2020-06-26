415 El Paseo

Amenities
PRIVATE END UNIT LOCATION in a GATED COMMUNITY. Only a few years old and shows like NEW! 2-Bedroom / 3-Bathroom home. Open floorplan and high ceilings help create a home that is light and bright. The kitchen features elegant cabinets, granite counters, and stainless-steel appliances. INCLUDES Refrigerator and Washer/Dryer. Additional features include: Dual pane windows for more privacy and climate control - High 9-foot ceilings and 8-foot panel doors - Tankless water heater so you never run out of hot water - Reverse Osmosis clean water system in the kitchen - Plantation shutters downstairs and custom blinds upstairs – Inside Laundry - Wired Network with CAT5 and coaxial cabling. HOA amenities: community clubhouse, large salt-water lap pool, children’s playground, picnic area with BBQ’s, and a fire pit. Great shopping and theaters close by. Easy access to the toll road – just minutes away. Foothill Ranch Community Park and Whiting Ranch Wilderness Park are close by for hiking, biking, and community events.