Lake Forest, CA
415 El Paseo
Last updated August 8 2019 at 3:13 PM

415 El Paseo

415 El Paseo · No Longer Available
Lake Forest
Foothill Ranch
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
1 Bedrooms
Location

415 El Paseo, Lake Forest, CA 92610
Foothill Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
PRIVATE END UNIT LOCATION in a GATED COMMUNITY. Only a few years old and shows like NEW! 2-Bedroom / 3-Bathroom home. Open floorplan and high ceilings help create a home that is light and bright. The kitchen features elegant cabinets, granite counters, and stainless-steel appliances. INCLUDES Refrigerator and Washer/Dryer. Additional features include: Dual pane windows for more privacy and climate control - High 9-foot ceilings and 8-foot panel doors - Tankless water heater so you never run out of hot water - Reverse Osmosis clean water system in the kitchen - Plantation shutters downstairs and custom blinds upstairs – Inside Laundry - Wired Network with CAT5 and coaxial cabling. HOA amenities: community clubhouse, large salt-water lap pool, children’s playground, picnic area with BBQ’s, and a fire pit. Great shopping and theaters close by. Easy access to the toll road – just minutes away. Foothill Ranch Community Park and Whiting Ranch Wilderness Park are close by for hiking, biking, and community events.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 El Paseo have any available units?
415 El Paseo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 415 El Paseo have?
Some of 415 El Paseo's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 415 El Paseo currently offering any rent specials?
415 El Paseo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 El Paseo pet-friendly?
No, 415 El Paseo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 415 El Paseo offer parking?
Yes, 415 El Paseo offers parking.
Does 415 El Paseo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 415 El Paseo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 El Paseo have a pool?
Yes, 415 El Paseo has a pool.
Does 415 El Paseo have accessible units?
No, 415 El Paseo does not have accessible units.
Does 415 El Paseo have units with dishwashers?
No, 415 El Paseo does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 415 El Paseo have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 415 El Paseo has units with air conditioning.
