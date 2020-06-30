34 Dogwood

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage

This furnished short term lease! Beautiful home located in Baker Ranch Community with spectacular mountain view and Irvine City light view, As you step in the front door you are immediately greeted by the gorgeous spiral staircase, soaring cathedral ceilings, custom built-in shelving and upgraded wood flooring. Continue into the Gourmet Chef's kitchen to notice the Massive Center Island, Stainless Steel Appliances, Double Ovens, High Efficiency Venting System, Upgraded Counter Tops and Stunning Upgraded Cabinets that stretch to the Ceiling. Just off the kitchen you will find the California room which has been enclosed and features custom tile flooring, designer stone wall coverings. The home includes 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bath, Each spacious bedroom featuring it's own full bathroom. The beautiful master suite features it's own private enclosed deck overlooking the backyard and providing amazing elevated panoramic views. Convenient laundry room. Two car garages. Luxurious resort style community offers one of the most desirable living experiences for your family. Multiple parks are located throughout the neighborhood. Clubhouses, heated pools, spas, various sports courts, kids play area, BBQ area. Perfect location for shopping, close to Irvine Spectrum, easy Fwy & Toll road access. Move in ready.