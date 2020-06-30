All apartments in Lake Forest
Find more places like 34 Dogwood.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Forest, CA
/
34 Dogwood
Last updated May 1 2020 at 7:38 AM

34 Dogwood

34 Dogwood · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Forest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

34 Dogwood, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Baker Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
This furnished short term lease! Beautiful home located in Baker Ranch Community with spectacular mountain view and Irvine City light view, As you step in the front door you are immediately greeted by the gorgeous spiral staircase, soaring cathedral ceilings, custom built-in shelving and upgraded wood flooring. Continue into the Gourmet Chef's kitchen to notice the Massive Center Island, Stainless Steel Appliances, Double Ovens, High Efficiency Venting System, Upgraded Counter Tops and Stunning Upgraded Cabinets that stretch to the Ceiling. Just off the kitchen you will find the California room which has been enclosed and features custom tile flooring, designer stone wall coverings. The home includes 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bath, Each spacious bedroom featuring it's own full bathroom. The beautiful master suite features it's own private enclosed deck overlooking the backyard and providing amazing elevated panoramic views. Convenient laundry room. Two car garages. Luxurious resort style community offers one of the most desirable living experiences for your family. Multiple parks are located throughout the neighborhood. Clubhouses, heated pools, spas, various sports courts, kids play area, BBQ area. Perfect location for shopping, close to Irvine Spectrum, easy Fwy & Toll road access. Move in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 Dogwood have any available units?
34 Dogwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 34 Dogwood have?
Some of 34 Dogwood's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 Dogwood currently offering any rent specials?
34 Dogwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 Dogwood pet-friendly?
No, 34 Dogwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 34 Dogwood offer parking?
Yes, 34 Dogwood offers parking.
Does 34 Dogwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34 Dogwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 Dogwood have a pool?
Yes, 34 Dogwood has a pool.
Does 34 Dogwood have accessible units?
No, 34 Dogwood does not have accessible units.
Does 34 Dogwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34 Dogwood has units with dishwashers.
Does 34 Dogwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 34 Dogwood does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Forest Glen
25092 Farthing St
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Siena Terrace
20041 Osterman Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Sonterra at Foothill Ranch
26322 Towne Centre Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92610
Bellecour Way Apartment Homes
21041 Osterman Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Ridgecrest Apartments
21486 Lake Forest Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Avalon Baker Ranch
1000 Lupine
Lake Forest, CA 92630
eaves Lake Forest
22700 Lake Forest Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92630
The Arbors
26356 Vintage Woods Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630

Similar Pages

Lake Forest 1 BedroomsLake Forest 2 Bedrooms
Lake Forest Apartments with ParkingLake Forest Apartments with Pool
Lake Forest Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CAWhittier, CA
Laguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho De Los Alisos
Foothill Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College