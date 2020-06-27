3095 Lupine

Amenities

See video & virtual tour! An absolutely stunning single story 4 bedroom 3.5 bath, San Luis Bay Estates (Heron Crest) home in Avila Beach, CA. Luxurious design offering indoor & outdoor living with picturesque valley & golf course views. This 3,704 sqft home has an open floor plan with floor to ceiling windows & doors that bring the outside in and create easy access to the expansive deck with built-in barbecue, fire pit and spa. Access a walking path from back deck and be in downtown Avila Beach in 10 minutes. Additionally, there is a courtyard with a waterfall & sitting area for relaxing/tanning. A large chefs kitchen featuring Dacor appliances, 2 ovens, 2 dishwashers, walk-in pantry and large Sub Zero refrigerator & freezer. Enjoy meals with family & friends in a separate formal dining room that seats 8-10. The built-in custom bar & gas fireplace are festive features great for entertaining. The grand master bedroom has a large walk-in closet & a fabulous ensuite bathroom. This home is located in an exclusive gated community. To view this fabulous property, please submit an application. Approved applicants will be scheduled for a private viewing. For a 12 month lease- owner pays for landscaper, monthly cleaner and HOA. Tenant pays for all utilities. For a lease ike less than a full year contact for availability options. 3 month minimum. Pets will possibly be considered with photos of the pet and an additional pet deposit. Renters ins required. Avail 7/15.