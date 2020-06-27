All apartments in Lake Forest
Find more places like 3095 Lupine.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Forest, CA
/
3095 Lupine
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

3095 Lupine

3095 Lupine · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Forest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3095 Lupine, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Baker Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
See video & virtual tour! An absolutely stunning single story 4 bedroom 3.5 bath, San Luis Bay Estates (Heron Crest) home in Avila Beach, CA. Luxurious design offering indoor & outdoor living with picturesque valley & golf course views. This 3,704 sqft home has an open floor plan with floor to ceiling windows & doors that bring the outside in and create easy access to the expansive deck with built-in barbecue, fire pit and spa. Access a walking path from back deck and be in downtown Avila Beach in 10 minutes. Additionally, there is a courtyard with a waterfall & sitting area for relaxing/tanning. A large chefs kitchen featuring Dacor appliances, 2 ovens, 2 dishwashers, walk-in pantry and large Sub Zero refrigerator & freezer. Enjoy meals with family & friends in a separate formal dining room that seats 8-10. The built-in custom bar & gas fireplace are festive features great for entertaining. The grand master bedroom has a large walk-in closet & a fabulous ensuite bathroom. This home is located in an exclusive gated community. To view this fabulous property, please submit an application. Approved applicants will be scheduled for a private viewing. For a 12 month lease- owner pays for landscaper, monthly cleaner and HOA. Tenant pays for all utilities. For a lease ike less than a full year contact for availability options. 3 month minimum. Pets will possibly be considered with photos of the pet and an additional pet deposit. Renters ins required. Avail 7/15.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3095 Lupine have any available units?
3095 Lupine doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 3095 Lupine have?
Some of 3095 Lupine's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3095 Lupine currently offering any rent specials?
3095 Lupine is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3095 Lupine pet-friendly?
Yes, 3095 Lupine is pet friendly.
Does 3095 Lupine offer parking?
Yes, 3095 Lupine offers parking.
Does 3095 Lupine have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3095 Lupine does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3095 Lupine have a pool?
No, 3095 Lupine does not have a pool.
Does 3095 Lupine have accessible units?
No, 3095 Lupine does not have accessible units.
Does 3095 Lupine have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3095 Lupine has units with dishwashers.
Does 3095 Lupine have units with air conditioning?
No, 3095 Lupine does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Serrano Highlands
25421 Alta Loma
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Forest Glen
25092 Farthing St
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Siena Terrace
20041 Osterman Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Bellecour Way Apartment Homes
21041 Osterman Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Ridgecrest Apartments
21486 Lake Forest Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Avalon Baker Ranch
1000 Lupine
Lake Forest, CA 92630
eaves Lake Forest
22700 Lake Forest Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92630
The Arbors
26356 Vintage Woods Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630

Similar Pages

Lake Forest 1 BedroomsLake Forest 2 Bedrooms
Lake Forest Apartments with ParkingLake Forest Apartments with Pool
Lake Forest Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CAWhittier, CA
Laguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho De Los Alisos
Foothill Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College