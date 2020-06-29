29051 CANYON RIM Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court gym parking playground bbq/grill garage volleyball court

Listing Provided by Corliss Realty 949-888-2676



Nestled in Canyon Rim, a pleasant town home community in Portola Hills, is this wonderful 3-bedroom home with a direct access 2-car garage. There are numerous upgrades including newer wood-like floors, brand new carpet and new paint throughout. The kitchen is nice and opens to the dining room. The family room, with its high ceiling and cozy fireplace, is inviting and a great gathering place to relax together at the end of the day. Backing to a greenbelt, the over-sized patio is perfect for an afternoon barbecue or simply relaxing in the sun.

Just down the street is Concourse Park with a tot lot, BBQ areas and plenty of grass to enjoy kite flying or a game of catch. The 87-acre Lake Forest Sports Park and Recreation Center is nearby offering a recreation center/gymnasium with basketball and volleyball courts, picnic areas, gazebos, playgrounds and much more. Also, Whiting Ranch Wilderness Park, featuring hiking and biking trails, is just minutes away and is a great way to spend an afternoon with family or friends.