Last updated November 17 2019 at 6:00 AM

29051 CANYON RIM Drive

29051 Canyon Rim Drive · No Longer Available
Location

29051 Canyon Rim Drive, Lake Forest, CA 92679
Portola Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
volleyball court
Listing Provided by Corliss Realty 949-888-2676

Nestled in Canyon Rim, a pleasant town home community in Portola Hills, is this wonderful 3-bedroom home with a direct access 2-car garage. There are numerous upgrades including newer wood-like floors, brand new carpet and new paint throughout. The kitchen is nice and opens to the dining room. The family room, with its high ceiling and cozy fireplace, is inviting and a great gathering place to relax together at the end of the day. Backing to a greenbelt, the over-sized patio is perfect for an afternoon barbecue or simply relaxing in the sun.
Just down the street is Concourse Park with a tot lot, BBQ areas and plenty of grass to enjoy kite flying or a game of catch. The 87-acre Lake Forest Sports Park and Recreation Center is nearby offering a recreation center/gymnasium with basketball and volleyball courts, picnic areas, gazebos, playgrounds and much more. Also, Whiting Ranch Wilderness Park, featuring hiking and biking trails, is just minutes away and is a great way to spend an afternoon with family or friends.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29051 CANYON RIM Drive have any available units?
29051 CANYON RIM Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 29051 CANYON RIM Drive have?
Some of 29051 CANYON RIM Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29051 CANYON RIM Drive currently offering any rent specials?
29051 CANYON RIM Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29051 CANYON RIM Drive pet-friendly?
No, 29051 CANYON RIM Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 29051 CANYON RIM Drive offer parking?
Yes, 29051 CANYON RIM Drive offers parking.
Does 29051 CANYON RIM Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29051 CANYON RIM Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29051 CANYON RIM Drive have a pool?
No, 29051 CANYON RIM Drive does not have a pool.
Does 29051 CANYON RIM Drive have accessible units?
No, 29051 CANYON RIM Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 29051 CANYON RIM Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29051 CANYON RIM Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 29051 CANYON RIM Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 29051 CANYON RIM Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
