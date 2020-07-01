28 Mariposa

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool bbq/grill hot tub

Beautiful Brand New 4 Bedroom + Office/Den 3 Bathroom Home In Baker Ranch - Impeccable Brand New 4 Bedroom + Den/Office 3 Bathroom Home In Baker Ranch of Lake Forest. Beautiful kitchen features a breakfast bar, granite counter tops and all new stainless steel appliances, no carpet throughout home with nice new wood flooring. One bedroom and full bathroom downstairs. Walking distance to the Community pool, BBQ area, club house. Conveniently located for freeway/toll road access, nearby Foothill Ranch Towne Center shopping, Whiting Ranch Wilderness Park and close to Irvine.



No Pets Will Be Allowed



Call today for further details and showing times.



Wethergage Management

949-380-1323



