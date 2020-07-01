All apartments in Lake Forest
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

28 Mariposa

28 Mariposa · No Longer Available
Location

28 Mariposa, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Baker Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Beautiful Brand New 4 Bedroom + Office/Den 3 Bathroom Home In Baker Ranch - Impeccable Brand New 4 Bedroom + Den/Office 3 Bathroom Home In Baker Ranch of Lake Forest. Beautiful kitchen features a breakfast bar, granite counter tops and all new stainless steel appliances, no carpet throughout home with nice new wood flooring. One bedroom and full bathroom downstairs. Walking distance to the Community pool, BBQ area, club house. Conveniently located for freeway/toll road access, nearby Foothill Ranch Towne Center shopping, Whiting Ranch Wilderness Park and close to Irvine.

No Pets Will Be Allowed

Call today for further details and showing times.

Wethergage Management
949-380-1323

(RLNE2145797)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 Mariposa have any available units?
28 Mariposa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 28 Mariposa have?
Some of 28 Mariposa's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 Mariposa currently offering any rent specials?
28 Mariposa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 Mariposa pet-friendly?
No, 28 Mariposa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 28 Mariposa offer parking?
No, 28 Mariposa does not offer parking.
Does 28 Mariposa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28 Mariposa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 Mariposa have a pool?
Yes, 28 Mariposa has a pool.
Does 28 Mariposa have accessible units?
No, 28 Mariposa does not have accessible units.
Does 28 Mariposa have units with dishwashers?
No, 28 Mariposa does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28 Mariposa have units with air conditioning?
No, 28 Mariposa does not have units with air conditioning.

