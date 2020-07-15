26407 Mountain Grove Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Corner end unit- New paint, scraped ceilings, new laminated wood flooring, new carpeting. Ready to lease today. This light & bright two story unit, offers private deck, private entry, no one upstairs or down, only one neighbor attached to this townhouse style, unit. The living area and formal dining has view of the fireplace for romantic dining. Living area has access via both private entry and double door patio doors that lead outside to an expansive private deck for entertainment. Additional seating in the breakfast area off the kitchen. Huge master with large walk-in closet, and master-bath with newer tiled shower. Upstairs offers 2nd & 3rd bdrms with another large bathroom (shower/tub). Kitchen has direct access to two-car garage with cabinets storage. This remodeled townhouse-style condo offers you close proximity to both pools & HOA facilities. NO Pets Show on or After 11-10-18 - Grandview Complex, please see directions for info.