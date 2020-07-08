26232 Morning Glen

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage dogs allowed

Bright, sunny end-unit, dual master townhouse - Property Id: 266346



Light, bright townhouse that feels like a single family home. Recently renovated with gorgeous hardwood floors and new toilets. Vaulted ceilings and large, arching windows look out to a green belt that is very private and feels like its all yours! Open-concept layout with kitchen and living areas that flow into one another. Convenient half bath down stairs with coat/storage closet. Adorable red-brick patio shaded by trees with a garden of flowers & succulents. Functioning mini sprinkler system. Perfect, serene patio to relax or BBQ. Kitchen has tons of storage and looks out over living area & patio. Dual-master bedrooms with vaulted ceilings and full bathrooms (with bathtubs) are both upstairs. Includes washer and dryer in an attached two car garage AND has a two car driveway! A rare find in Orange County. Drive-thru Starbucks across the street, safe neighborhood, close to Foothill Ranch dining, shopping, and with easy access to 241 toll roads. Great location, friendly neighbors!

No Dogs Allowed



