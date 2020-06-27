26025 Serrano Court.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Great Upper level condominium in the Serrano Creek Villas community of Lake Forest. Owner will consider Pets! This desirable unit is in a beautiful secluded location and has a balcony with a view of a peaceful green belt and trees. This well maintained unit has vaulted ceilings in the living room. Recently remodeled kitchen with lovely quartz counter tops, a newer microwave, range, dishwasher and disposal. The kitchen/dining area has tile flooring. The condo also features a panty and indoor full-size washer and dryer off the kitchen. There are two good sized bedrooms and a beautifully remodeled bathroom with quartz counter top and tub/shower. There is a storage closet off the balcony.

Also included are association amenities: water (hot water too), trash, HOA dues, pool and spa. Condo is also cable ready. Condo is conveniently located near the Lake Forest Sports Park, hiking trails, toll roads, freeways, award winning schools and loads of local entertainment and shopping options. There is one assigned covered parking space and ample unassigned/visitor parking.