Last updated December 6 2019 at 11:55 PM

26025 Serrano Court

26025 Serrano Court · No Longer Available
Location

26025 Serrano Court, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Rancho de los Alisos

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
hot tub
pet friendly
Great Upper level condominium in the Serrano Creek Villas community of Lake Forest. Owner will consider Pets! This desirable unit is in a beautiful secluded location and has a balcony with a view of a peaceful green belt and trees. This well maintained unit has vaulted ceilings in the living room. Recently remodeled kitchen with lovely quartz counter tops, a newer microwave, range, dishwasher and disposal. The kitchen/dining area has tile flooring. The condo also features a panty and indoor full-size washer and dryer off the kitchen. There are two good sized bedrooms and a beautifully remodeled bathroom with quartz counter top and tub/shower. There is a storage closet off the balcony.
Also included are association amenities: water (hot water too), trash, HOA dues, pool and spa. Condo is also cable ready. Condo is conveniently located near the Lake Forest Sports Park, hiking trails, toll roads, freeways, award winning schools and loads of local entertainment and shopping options. There is one assigned covered parking space and ample unassigned/visitor parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 26025 Serrano Court have any available units?
26025 Serrano Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 26025 Serrano Court have?
Some of 26025 Serrano Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26025 Serrano Court currently offering any rent specials?
26025 Serrano Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26025 Serrano Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 26025 Serrano Court is pet friendly.
Does 26025 Serrano Court offer parking?
Yes, 26025 Serrano Court offers parking.
Does 26025 Serrano Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26025 Serrano Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26025 Serrano Court have a pool?
Yes, 26025 Serrano Court has a pool.
Does 26025 Serrano Court have accessible units?
No, 26025 Serrano Court does not have accessible units.
Does 26025 Serrano Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26025 Serrano Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 26025 Serrano Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 26025 Serrano Court does not have units with air conditioning.

