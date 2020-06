Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home in Sterling Heights, Great location, No one at the back, has nice park view, corner lot, large frontage.

This turn- key home is bright and airy, with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, high ceiling, recess lightings, granite counter tops, tankless water heater, fireplace , direct access to 2 car garage, sliding door to backyard area. it has Main floor bedroom, Master suite has walk in closet, dual sinks.

close to shopping centers, easy access to freeways!!