Last updated June 4 2020

25761 Le Parc

25761 Le Parc · (949) 482-3999
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

25761 Le Parc, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Rancho de los Alisos

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 91 · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
HIGHLY UPGRADED SINGLE LEVEL HOME LOCATED IN AN EXCELLENT LOCATION! All remodeled and well-maintained 2 large bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms on a ground level condo in beautiful Le Parc community. Your future home includes a very spacious 2-car detached garage with opener, only a few steps away from the unit. As you enter, you are welcomed with a cozy living room that has a wood-burning fireplace. Enjoy time outside in an oversized - and low maintenance - patio where you can barbeque and have fun and meaningful celebrations. Ceiling fans in all rooms providing a refreshing ambience. Both bathrooms and kitchen have been remodeled and have LOTS of room for storage. Stackable washer/dryer conveniently located inside the condo. The home provides AC and it also includes ALL appliances; refrigerator, washer, dryer, electric stove/oven, microwave and fixtures. * Water and trash are included on the rent! * The well manicured and attentive association includes 3 pools, paved and lush pathways and 3 spas; open the front door and you'll easily find a sparkling pool and a spa, a few steps away. Rimgate park is walking distance and includes tennis courts, exercise equipment, picnic area, walking path, playground and a large grass area. EASY access to freeways (5, 405 and 241), to restaurants, to John Wayne Airport, to the Irvine Spectrum, to many beaches and to diverse shopping. This is it; hurry up and get ready for Summer while enjoying a piece of paradise!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25761 Le Parc have any available units?
25761 Le Parc has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 25761 Le Parc have?
Some of 25761 Le Parc's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25761 Le Parc currently offering any rent specials?
25761 Le Parc isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25761 Le Parc pet-friendly?
No, 25761 Le Parc is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 25761 Le Parc offer parking?
Yes, 25761 Le Parc does offer parking.
Does 25761 Le Parc have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25761 Le Parc offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25761 Le Parc have a pool?
Yes, 25761 Le Parc has a pool.
Does 25761 Le Parc have accessible units?
No, 25761 Le Parc does not have accessible units.
Does 25761 Le Parc have units with dishwashers?
No, 25761 Le Parc does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25761 Le Parc have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 25761 Le Parc has units with air conditioning.
