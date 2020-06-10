25761 Le Parc

Amenities

HIGHLY UPGRADED SINGLE LEVEL HOME LOCATED IN AN EXCELLENT LOCATION! All remodeled and well-maintained 2 large bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms on a ground level condo in beautiful Le Parc community. Your future home includes a very spacious 2-car detached garage with opener, only a few steps away from the unit. As you enter, you are welcomed with a cozy living room that has a wood-burning fireplace. Enjoy time outside in an oversized - and low maintenance - patio where you can barbeque and have fun and meaningful celebrations. Ceiling fans in all rooms providing a refreshing ambience. Both bathrooms and kitchen have been remodeled and have LOTS of room for storage. Stackable washer/dryer conveniently located inside the condo. The home provides AC and it also includes ALL appliances; refrigerator, washer, dryer, electric stove/oven, microwave and fixtures. * Water and trash are included on the rent! * The well manicured and attentive association includes 3 pools, paved and lush pathways and 3 spas; open the front door and you'll easily find a sparkling pool and a spa, a few steps away. Rimgate park is walking distance and includes tennis courts, exercise equipment, picnic area, walking path, playground and a large grass area. EASY access to freeways (5, 405 and 241), to restaurants, to John Wayne Airport, to the Irvine Spectrum, to many beaches and to diverse shopping. This is it; hurry up and get ready for Summer while enjoying a piece of paradise!