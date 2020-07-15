25671 Le Parc.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool bbq/grill hot tub

Former Model Home! Newly updated with extensive wood flooring, new sliding doors, new paint, fixtures and baseboards. This darling unit is ready for you to move right in. Such a peaceful and tranquil setting. Super cute complex with community pool. Open the front door and and you will feel right at home. Very spacious living area with a view out to the oversized patio. Cozy kitchen with beautiful cabinetry and white appliances. Nice size breakfast nook. Lovely master bedroom with sliding door out to the paver patio area. Nice size bathroom with walk in closet. Convenient inside stackable w/d.

Enjoy the evening breezes on the entertainers patio overlooking the pool area. Community features pool, spa, bbq and club house. Conveniently located close to shopping and local schools. Water and trash included.