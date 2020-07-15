All apartments in Lake Forest
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:43 AM

25671 Le Parc

25671 Le Parc · (949) 350-0146
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

25671 Le Parc, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Rancho de los Alisos

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,695

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 686 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Former Model Home! Newly updated with extensive wood flooring, new sliding doors, new paint, fixtures and baseboards. This darling unit is ready for you to move right in. Such a peaceful and tranquil setting. Super cute complex with community pool. Open the front door and and you will feel right at home. Very spacious living area with a view out to the oversized patio. Cozy kitchen with beautiful cabinetry and white appliances. Nice size breakfast nook. Lovely master bedroom with sliding door out to the paver patio area. Nice size bathroom with walk in closet. Convenient inside stackable w/d.
Enjoy the evening breezes on the entertainers patio overlooking the pool area. Community features pool, spa, bbq and club house. Conveniently located close to shopping and local schools. Water and trash included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 25671 Le Parc have any available units?
25671 Le Parc has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 25671 Le Parc have?
Some of 25671 Le Parc's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25671 Le Parc currently offering any rent specials?
25671 Le Parc is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25671 Le Parc pet-friendly?
No, 25671 Le Parc is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 25671 Le Parc offer parking?
No, 25671 Le Parc does not offer parking.
Does 25671 Le Parc have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25671 Le Parc does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25671 Le Parc have a pool?
Yes, 25671 Le Parc has a pool.
Does 25671 Le Parc have accessible units?
No, 25671 Le Parc does not have accessible units.
Does 25671 Le Parc have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25671 Le Parc has units with dishwashers.
Does 25671 Le Parc have units with air conditioning?
No, 25671 Le Parc does not have units with air conditioning.

