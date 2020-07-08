Amenities

25652-6D Rimgate Drive Available 03/01/20 **** 100% remodeled 1 BR Unit w/all appliances in gated, very safe apartment building **** - Privately Owned Condominium offered by Private Landlord/Real Estate Broker who takes good care of his tenants and condos and who does this activity full time.



- This unit does not belong to an apartment community and is surrounded by quiet homeowners / full time residents taking pride of their neighborhood.



- Approx. 750 SF 1BR/1BA in central Lake Forest location on Trabuco and Lake Forest Drive



- Individual Assigned Covered Parking Space and plenty of Guest Parking (you will never have an issue to find an open space at anytime).



- Downstairs Unit with Laminated Hardwood Floor Throughout.



- Freshly Painted Throughout.



- Newer Entirely Remodeled Kitchen and Bathroom.



- All of the Appliances are included: Large, Newer Top Mount Refrigerator, Side by Side Washer and Dryer, Newer Microwave, Gas Stove and Dishwasher



- Large Enclosed Patio that can accommodate Patio Furniture.



- Separate Laundry Closet with Washer & Dryer.



- Linen Closet next to Bathroom and Double Mirrored Door closet in the Bedroom.



- Central AC and Heating.



- Easy access to the 5 and 405 Freeways and Toll Roads 133 and 241.



- Very easy commute within Lake Forest and to Irvine, Tustin, Mission Viejo, Aliso Viejo, Rancho Santa Margarita, Laguna Hills, Laguna Niguel, etc. . .



- Rent is $1,995 per Month and an Extra $50 for the Water, Sewer, and Trash that are provided by the condominium association (only electricity and gas at your charge).



- Minimum 12 Month Lease.



- $1,800 Security Deposit.



- OK with Pets. Please Submit First for Approval.



- For faster response, please contact Marc by email in the link provided in this page for further questions, scheduling a showing, or simply if you'd like to receive more pictures, a copy of the floor plan, of the area, etc...



Thank you for your interest!!



Marc



(RLNE5593801)