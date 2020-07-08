All apartments in Lake Forest
Find more places like 25652-6D Rimgate Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Forest, CA
/
25652-6D Rimgate Drive
Last updated February 28 2020 at 1:11 PM

25652-6D Rimgate Drive

25652 Rimgate Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Forest
See all
Rancho de los Alisos
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

25652 Rimgate Dr, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Rancho de los Alisos

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
guest parking
25652-6D Rimgate Drive Available 03/01/20 **** 100% remodeled 1 BR Unit w/all appliances in gated, very safe apartment building **** - Privately Owned Condominium offered by Private Landlord/Real Estate Broker who takes good care of his tenants and condos and who does this activity full time.

- This unit does not belong to an apartment community and is surrounded by quiet homeowners / full time residents taking pride of their neighborhood.

- Approx. 750 SF 1BR/1BA in central Lake Forest location on Trabuco and Lake Forest Drive

- Individual Assigned Covered Parking Space and plenty of Guest Parking (you will never have an issue to find an open space at anytime).

- Downstairs Unit with Laminated Hardwood Floor Throughout.

- Freshly Painted Throughout.

- Newer Entirely Remodeled Kitchen and Bathroom.

- All of the Appliances are included: Large, Newer Top Mount Refrigerator, Side by Side Washer and Dryer, Newer Microwave, Gas Stove and Dishwasher

- Large Enclosed Patio that can accommodate Patio Furniture.

- Separate Laundry Closet with Washer & Dryer.

- Linen Closet next to Bathroom and Double Mirrored Door closet in the Bedroom.

- Central AC and Heating.

- Easy access to the 5 and 405 Freeways and Toll Roads 133 and 241.

- Very easy commute within Lake Forest and to Irvine, Tustin, Mission Viejo, Aliso Viejo, Rancho Santa Margarita, Laguna Hills, Laguna Niguel, etc. . .

- Rent is $1,995 per Month and an Extra $50 for the Water, Sewer, and Trash that are provided by the condominium association (only electricity and gas at your charge).

- Minimum 12 Month Lease.

- $1,800 Security Deposit.

- OK with Pets. Please Submit First for Approval.

- For faster response, please contact Marc by email in the link provided in this page for further questions, scheduling a showing, or simply if you'd like to receive more pictures, a copy of the floor plan, of the area, etc...

Thank you for your interest!!

Marc

(RLNE5593801)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25652-6D Rimgate Drive have any available units?
25652-6D Rimgate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 25652-6D Rimgate Drive have?
Some of 25652-6D Rimgate Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25652-6D Rimgate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
25652-6D Rimgate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25652-6D Rimgate Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 25652-6D Rimgate Drive is pet friendly.
Does 25652-6D Rimgate Drive offer parking?
Yes, 25652-6D Rimgate Drive offers parking.
Does 25652-6D Rimgate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25652-6D Rimgate Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25652-6D Rimgate Drive have a pool?
No, 25652-6D Rimgate Drive does not have a pool.
Does 25652-6D Rimgate Drive have accessible units?
No, 25652-6D Rimgate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 25652-6D Rimgate Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25652-6D Rimgate Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 25652-6D Rimgate Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 25652-6D Rimgate Drive has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Forest Glen
25092 Farthing St
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Siena Terrace
20041 Osterman Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Sonterra at Foothill Ranch
26322 Towne Centre Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92610
Bellecour Way Apartment Homes
21041 Osterman Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Ridgecrest Apartments
21486 Lake Forest Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Avalon Baker Ranch
1000 Lupine
Lake Forest, CA 92630
eaves Lake Forest
22700 Lake Forest Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92630
The Arbors
26356 Vintage Woods Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630

Similar Pages

Lake Forest 1 BedroomsLake Forest 2 Bedrooms
Lake Forest Apartments with ParkingLake Forest Apartments with Pool
Lake Forest Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CAWhittier, CA
Laguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho De Los Alisos
Foothill Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College