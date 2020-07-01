25241 Tanoak Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Amazing Place recently remodeled. Recessed lighting in living room and dining room. Brand new vinyl flooring throughout including stairs.

Wood shutters throughout, huge bedroom with wall to wall wardrove mirror, ceiling fan with remote control, full bath, spacious living room that leads

to the balcony with an obstructed view. Kitchen includes all the appliances, diswasher, gas stove, refrigerator and microwave. Laundry room is adjacent to the one car garage with direct access to the property. Washer and dryer are included as well. Tenants get to enjoy the 2 community pools. Location is great walking distance to shopping center.