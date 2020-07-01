All apartments in Lake Forest
Find more places like 25241 Tanoak Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Forest, CA
/
25241 Tanoak Lane
Last updated February 19 2020 at 6:23 AM

25241 Tanoak Lane

25241 Tanoak Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Forest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

25241 Tanoak Lane, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Serrano Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Amazing Place recently remodeled. Recessed lighting in living room and dining room. Brand new vinyl flooring throughout including stairs.
Wood shutters throughout, huge bedroom with wall to wall wardrove mirror, ceiling fan with remote control, full bath, spacious living room that leads
to the balcony with an obstructed view. Kitchen includes all the appliances, diswasher, gas stove, refrigerator and microwave. Laundry room is adjacent to the one car garage with direct access to the property. Washer and dryer are included as well. Tenants get to enjoy the 2 community pools. Location is great walking distance to shopping center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25241 Tanoak Lane have any available units?
25241 Tanoak Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 25241 Tanoak Lane have?
Some of 25241 Tanoak Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25241 Tanoak Lane currently offering any rent specials?
25241 Tanoak Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25241 Tanoak Lane pet-friendly?
No, 25241 Tanoak Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 25241 Tanoak Lane offer parking?
Yes, 25241 Tanoak Lane offers parking.
Does 25241 Tanoak Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25241 Tanoak Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25241 Tanoak Lane have a pool?
Yes, 25241 Tanoak Lane has a pool.
Does 25241 Tanoak Lane have accessible units?
No, 25241 Tanoak Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 25241 Tanoak Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 25241 Tanoak Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25241 Tanoak Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 25241 Tanoak Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Serrano Highlands
25421 Alta Loma
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Forest Glen
25092 Farthing St
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Siena Terrace
20041 Osterman Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Sonterra at Foothill Ranch
26322 Towne Centre Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92610
Bellecour Way Apartment Homes
21041 Osterman Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Ridgecrest Apartments
21486 Lake Forest Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Avalon Baker Ranch
1000 Lupine
Lake Forest, CA 92630
eaves Lake Forest
22700 Lake Forest Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92630

Similar Pages

Lake Forest 1 BedroomsLake Forest 2 Bedrooms
Lake Forest Apartments with ParkingLake Forest Apartments with Pool
Lake Forest Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CAWhittier, CA
Laguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho De Los Alisos
Foothill Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College