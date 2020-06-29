24255 Verde Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters range refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage

Charming Single Level 3 bed, 2 bath home located in a very desirable area, close to everything you need and want: grocery stores,

schools, shopping centers, dining, entertainment, the 5 and 405 Fwys, and much, much more… This home offers a spacious living

room, a large kitchen with dining area, granite counter tops, recessed lights, and a double-sided refrigerator will stay with the

tenants; a huge master bedroom with seating space, and large closets. The back yard has beautiful, mature fruit trees including

lemon, lime, kumquat, clementine, avocado and navel orange – the owners have pridefully taken great care of these trees! The

double car garage has plenty of storage space with shelving units. Walking distance to the Mountain View park, grocery store,

coffee shops, restaurants, and more… Don’t miss out on this great opportunity!!!