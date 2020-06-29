All apartments in Lake Forest
Find more places like 24255 Verde Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Forest, CA
/
24255 Verde Street
Last updated March 25 2020 at 3:25 AM

24255 Verde Street

24255 Verde Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Forest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

24255 Verde Street, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Lake Forest

Amenities

granite counters
garage
coffee bar
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
Charming Single Level 3 bed, 2 bath home located in a very desirable area, close to everything you need and want: grocery stores,
schools, shopping centers, dining, entertainment, the 5 and 405 Fwys, and much, much more… This home offers a spacious living
room, a large kitchen with dining area, granite counter tops, recessed lights, and a double-sided refrigerator will stay with the
tenants; a huge master bedroom with seating space, and large closets. The back yard has beautiful, mature fruit trees including
lemon, lime, kumquat, clementine, avocado and navel orange – the owners have pridefully taken great care of these trees! The
double car garage has plenty of storage space with shelving units. Walking distance to the Mountain View park, grocery store,
coffee shops, restaurants, and more… Don’t miss out on this great opportunity!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24255 Verde Street have any available units?
24255 Verde Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest, CA.
What amenities does 24255 Verde Street have?
Some of 24255 Verde Street's amenities include granite counters, garage, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24255 Verde Street currently offering any rent specials?
24255 Verde Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24255 Verde Street pet-friendly?
No, 24255 Verde Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest.
Does 24255 Verde Street offer parking?
Yes, 24255 Verde Street offers parking.
Does 24255 Verde Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24255 Verde Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24255 Verde Street have a pool?
No, 24255 Verde Street does not have a pool.
Does 24255 Verde Street have accessible units?
No, 24255 Verde Street does not have accessible units.
Does 24255 Verde Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 24255 Verde Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24255 Verde Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 24255 Verde Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Serrano Highlands
25421 Alta Loma
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Forest Glen
25092 Farthing St
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Siena Terrace
20041 Osterman Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Bellecour Way Apartment Homes
21041 Osterman Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Ridgecrest Apartments
21486 Lake Forest Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92630
Avalon Baker Ranch
1000 Lupine
Lake Forest, CA 92630
eaves Lake Forest
22700 Lake Forest Dr
Lake Forest, CA 92630
The Arbors
26356 Vintage Woods Rd
Lake Forest, CA 92630

Similar Pages

Lake Forest 1 BedroomsLake Forest 2 Bedrooms
Lake Forest Apartments with ParkingLake Forest Apartments with Pool
Lake Forest Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CAWhittier, CA
Laguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho De Los Alisos
Foothill Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College